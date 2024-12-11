Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 17:05, 11 December 2024| Updated: 17:05, 11 December 2024
116 2 minutes read
Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Royal Thai Police apprehended a couple suspected of creating fake temple pages to solicit donations during the Kathin festival, deceiving the public and causing losses worth millions. The incident left relatives expressing anger about the moral implications of defrauding charitable contributions.

Officers, led by Trirong Phiwan, arrested Tawan and Worawan, both 31 years old, at a resort in Tak province. This arrest follows an investigation that began in October during the Kathin festival, a significant period for donations across Thailand.

Advertisements

The suspects allegedly exploited the public’s faith by setting up Facebook pages, Dhamma Rai Chuen Tawan and We Love Making Merit, to post images and solicit funds for a non-existent temple in Phop Phra district.

Both pages featured identical content urging donations, with many users expressing interest. However, some comments flagged the posts as fraudulent, saying, “Don’t trust this, it’s deceiving people.”

Related news

Police investigations revealed additional posts requesting donations for a supposedly injured monk, accompanied by a hospital bed image, further enticing donations. Each donation was directed to accounts under the same name but from different banks, accumulating over 1 million baht over four to five months.

Upon further inquiry, police confirmed the temple did not exist. This prompted them to gather evidence to arrest the suspects.

During questioning, Tawan admitted to the fraud, initially intending to use the funds for charity but succumbing to temptation due to personal financial pressure, including multiple car loans and online gambling debts.

Advertisements

He confessed to spending all the funds on gambling, leading to his current situation of hiding in a resort after family disputes over his actions.

“I thought I would truly donate at first, but the large sums coming in were irresistible due to my many financial burdens. I ended up squandering all the money on gambling and now live in hiding because of family disputes.”

The scheme itself was relatively straightforward. Tawan copied images of an ill monk and Kathin festival posters, leveraging the cultural inclination towards charity and sympathy among Thai people.

Conversely, Worawan denied involvement, claiming ignorance of the fraudulent activities, focusing solely on childcare. She acknowledged that her husband’s transferred funds were used for family expenses.

“I did not know about the scam. I was only taking care of the children but we did use the money my husband transferred for family expenses.”

The couple eventually faced the consequences of their actions. Police charged them with public fraud and introducing false information into a computer system.

They are now under the custody of investigators from Division 2, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 4, to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news.

Why might cultural events like the Kathin festival be targeted by scammers?

Cultural events encourage generosity, making people more susceptible to fraud. Scammers exploit this goodwill to solicit funds under presences.

How can individuals verify the authenticity of online donation requests?

Individuals can research the organisation, check official websites, and contact authorities to confirm legitimacy before donating.

What if people continue to fall for donation scams despite warnings?

Increased awareness and education about fraud detection can help minimise such occurrences and protect public generosity.

How do personal financial pressures influence individuals to commit fraud?

Financial stress can drive individuals to unethical actions, rationalising fraud as a solution to their financial woes.

What role does social media play in facilitating fraudulent donation schemes?

Social media’s vast reach and anonymity make it easier for scammers to create convincing narratives and solicit funds from unsuspecting users.

Latest Thailand News
Jailed The iCon CEO declares innocence despite 10k complaints Bangkok News

Jailed The iCon CEO declares innocence despite 10k complaints

4 hours ago
Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park Crime News

Wild elephant tragedy claims one life at Loei national park

4 hours ago
Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam Aviation News

Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam

5 hours ago
Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday Bangkok News

Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

5 hours ago
Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer&#8217;s tragic death Thailand News

Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer’s tragic death

5 hours ago
Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak Crime News

Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak

5 hours ago
Cupid stunt: Matchmaking service finds heart of Bangkok economy Bangkok News

Cupid stunt: Matchmaking service finds heart of Bangkok economy

5 hours ago
Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok Bangkok News

Vape escape: Police bust smuggled e-cigarette stash in Bangkok

6 hours ago
Lost world found: Centara’s splash-tacular revamp makes waves in Pattaya (video) Business News

Lost world found: Centara’s splash-tacular revamp makes waves in Pattaya (video)

6 hours ago
Bangkok MP retains bail despite lese majeste charges Bangkok News

Bangkok MP retains bail despite lese majeste charges

6 hours ago
Gold prices hit the jackpot, investors rush for glittering gains Finance

Gold prices hit the jackpot, investors rush for glittering gains

6 hours ago
Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai under new scheme Thailand News

Thai farmers to receive 1,000 baht per rai under new scheme

6 hours ago
Thai-Australian boy fatally stabbed in Sattahip village Crime News

Thai-Australian boy fatally stabbed in Sattahip village

7 hours ago
ADB revises Thailand GDP forecast, warns of slower Asia growth Business News

ADB revises Thailand GDP forecast, warns of slower Asia growth

7 hours ago
Phuket exhibition showcases skills of rehabilitated inmates Phuket News

Phuket exhibition showcases skills of rehabilitated inmates

7 hours ago
Community mourns young boy lost in reckless driving tragedy Thailand News

Community mourns young boy lost in reckless driving tragedy

7 hours ago
Pattaya entrepreneur gifts exploited children with new bicycles Pattaya News

Pattaya entrepreneur gifts exploited children with new bicycles

7 hours ago
Thailand launches HPV vaccine drive for schoolgirls to fight cancer Thailand News

Thailand launches HPV vaccine drive for schoolgirls to fight cancer

8 hours ago
After a successful ICP Hacker House, the Internet Computer is back! Events

After a successful ICP Hacker House, the Internet Computer is back!

8 hours ago
Police subdue armed suspect after car theft in Phitsanulok Crime News

Police subdue armed suspect after car theft in Phitsanulok

8 hours ago
Chinese tourist&#8217;s family seeks justice after fatal paragliding accident Thailand News

Chinese tourist’s family seeks justice after fatal paragliding accident

8 hours ago
Suphan Buri man arrested for drug-induced chaos at home Central Thailand News

Suphan Buri man arrested for drug-induced chaos at home

8 hours ago
Thai food for thought: Restaurant sector set for festive tourism feast Business News

Thai food for thought: Restaurant sector set for festive tourism feast

8 hours ago
Holidays and observances in Thailand in 2025 Thai Life

Holidays and observances in Thailand in 2025

8 hours ago
Close call: Buffalo rescued from deep well in Chon Buri (video) Eastern Thailand News

Close call: Buffalo rescued from deep well in Chon Buri (video)

8 hours ago
Crime NewsNorthern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam

Syrian woman and Afghan men nabbed in Phuket passport scam

Published: 17:47, 11 December 2024
Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

Published: 17:37, 11 December 2024
Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer&#8217;s tragic death

Thai masseuse pleads for justice amid singer’s tragic death

Published: 17:28, 11 December 2024
Concerns raised over blue-coloured residue on Thai chillies

Concerns raised over blue-coloured residue on Thai chillies

Published: 17:20, 11 December 2024