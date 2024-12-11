Couple arrested for fake temple donation scam in Tak

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Royal Thai Police apprehended a couple suspected of creating fake temple pages to solicit donations during the Kathin festival, deceiving the public and causing losses worth millions. The incident left relatives expressing anger about the moral implications of defrauding charitable contributions.

Officers, led by Trirong Phiwan, arrested Tawan and Worawan, both 31 years old, at a resort in Tak province. This arrest follows an investigation that began in October during the Kathin festival, a significant period for donations across Thailand.

Advertisements

The suspects allegedly exploited the public’s faith by setting up Facebook pages, Dhamma Rai Chuen Tawan and We Love Making Merit, to post images and solicit funds for a non-existent temple in Phop Phra district.

Both pages featured identical content urging donations, with many users expressing interest. However, some comments flagged the posts as fraudulent, saying, “Don’t trust this, it’s deceiving people.”

Police investigations revealed additional posts requesting donations for a supposedly injured monk, accompanied by a hospital bed image, further enticing donations. Each donation was directed to accounts under the same name but from different banks, accumulating over 1 million baht over four to five months.

Upon further inquiry, police confirmed the temple did not exist. This prompted them to gather evidence to arrest the suspects.

During questioning, Tawan admitted to the fraud, initially intending to use the funds for charity but succumbing to temptation due to personal financial pressure, including multiple car loans and online gambling debts.

Advertisements

He confessed to spending all the funds on gambling, leading to his current situation of hiding in a resort after family disputes over his actions.

“I thought I would truly donate at first, but the large sums coming in were irresistible due to my many financial burdens. I ended up squandering all the money on gambling and now live in hiding because of family disputes.”

The scheme itself was relatively straightforward. Tawan copied images of an ill monk and Kathin festival posters, leveraging the cultural inclination towards charity and sympathy among Thai people.

Conversely, Worawan denied involvement, claiming ignorance of the fraudulent activities, focusing solely on childcare. She acknowledged that her husband’s transferred funds were used for family expenses.

“I did not know about the scam. I was only taking care of the children but we did use the money my husband transferred for family expenses.”

The couple eventually faced the consequences of their actions. Police charged them with public fraud and introducing false information into a computer system.

They are now under the custody of investigators from Division 2, Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 4, to proceed with legal action, reported KhaoSod.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why might cultural events like the Kathin festival be targeted by scammers? Cultural events encourage generosity, making people more susceptible to fraud. Scammers exploit this goodwill to solicit funds under presences. How can individuals verify the authenticity of online donation requests? Individuals can research the organisation, check official websites, and contact authorities to confirm legitimacy before donating. What if people continue to fall for donation scams despite warnings? Increased awareness and education about fraud detection can help minimise such occurrences and protect public generosity. How do personal financial pressures influence individuals to commit fraud? Financial stress can drive individuals to unethical actions, rationalising fraud as a solution to their financial woes. What role does social media play in facilitating fraudulent donation schemes? Social media’s vast reach and anonymity make it easier for scammers to create convincing narratives and solicit funds from unsuspecting users.