Cupid stunt: Matchmaking service finds heart of Bangkok economy

Bangkok’s leading matchmaking service is tuning its heartstrings to the economic beat as whispers of a slowdown loom large on the horizon.

With the tourism season in full swing, Bangkok Matching is rolling out a suite of strategies to woo foreign travellers hoping to find love while enjoying their Thai escapades. At the helm is the dynamic Kulchulee Subsinudom Nylander, who’s deftly steering the company through these thunderous economic clouds.

Anticipating a slight uptick in Thailand’s economy, thanks in no small part to political stability, Kulchulee reveals that the matchmaking market is closely tied to financial trends. When the purse strings tighten, demand might flag, especially among their affluent clientele.

Cue the launch of Thai Millionaire Matching, the crème de la crème of matchmaking services. For this elite club, gentlemen need a cool 20 million baht in the bank (about £480,000), while ladies can join with a modest 5 million baht (£120,000). The perk? Unlimited matchmaking for six fabulous months.

But that’s not all, there’s something for everyone. A new mass-market package lets clients list their profiles for a year for just 35,000 baht (£840). With this strategic push, the company aims to boost its performance by an impressive 15-20%, surpassing pre-pandemic heights.

Kulchulee envisions matchmakers as community architects, forging connections between singles through shared passions. While AI is on the rise in many fields, she insists it’s not yet ready to understand the human heart.

“We’ll keep our process personal.”

Currently, 65% of their clientele are local Thais, with foreigners making up the rest. There’s a shift in the Thai dating scene, with a commitment to remaining single unless a partner truly enriches one’s life, said Kulchulee.

It’s all or nothing these days,” says. “Thais want relationships that add real value.”

Even as Bangkok Matching navigates choppy economic waters, it remains staunchly committed to crafting genuine, heart-felt connections for both local and international love seekers.

