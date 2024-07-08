Construction worker falls to death in Phitsanulok site accident

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A construction worker tragically fell to his death while securing a crane cable at a site in Phitsanulok. The worker, known only as Dam, lost his footing and fell approximately 4 metres, fatally striking his head on a piling.

Officers from Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station yesterday, July 7, received a report about the fatal accident at a construction site for a riverbank protection project along the Nan River. The incident occurred in the vicinity of the Buddhist community road in Nai Mueang, Mueang Phitsanulok district.

The police, in coordination with medical personnel from Naresuan University Hospital and rescue teams from Prasat Boon Sathan Foundation, rushed to the scene.

The accident took place behind Wat Tha Maprang Temple, where workers were using a crane to drive pilings into the ground to reinforce the riverbank. The deceased was an approximately 50 year old man found lying near the crane with severe forehead injuries.

A fellow worker, 61 year old Yont, identified the man as Dam but was unsure of his full background. It was known that Dam hailed from Mae Sot, Tak province, and joined the construction crew in January due to his experience and expertise in crane operations. Described as diligent, he had been a valuable team member.

According to Yont, Dam was in the process of driving a piling when the cable came loose. He climbed the crane to reattach the cable to the piling.

“He likely lost his balance and fell from a height of about 4 metres. His head struck the piling, causing a large gash on his forehead and significant bleeding. He was still alive when we quickly moved him from the site and called for help. The rescue team arrived and attempted CPR, but it was too late.”

Officials have sent the body to the hospital for further examination and legal procedures. Since Dam had no known relatives and his exact residence was unclear, his employer will take responsibility for the funeral arrangements, reported KhaoSod.