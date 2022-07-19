Bangkok
Bangkok CCTV footage can now be accessed online
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced yesterday that accessing the capital’s CCTV footage is now easier than ever. CCTV footage can now be requested through two online channels – the CCTV Bangkok website and the Line account @CCTVBANGKOK.
If you are involved in an accident or are a victim of crime in Bangkok, you are entitled to and may want to request public CCTV footage. Yesterday, Deputy Governor of Bangkok Wissanu Sapsompol explained the process…
“To request footage, applicants must first file a police report at the district police station where the incident took place. Then, attach the police report, a copy of your ID card to the request form along with the camera number, date and time of the required footage.”
A maximum of three hours of footage may be requested at one time, from a maximum of six cameras. Footage is made available as little as 24 hours after the incident happens.
If you need longer than three hours of footage, you can still get it, but you have to contact any one of 13 BMA CCTV centres. Information on the BMA CCTV centres can be found on the CCTV Bangkok website.
Applicants will be contacted by email or via Line once the footage is ready to be downloaded from the CCTV Bangkok website. Applicants have seven days to download the footage before it is deleted.
The BMA opened the online channels to make requesting CCTV footage in Bangkok easier, as part of their initiative to improve public safety. Be sure to have all the documents and details ready – including a police report, a copy of your ID, CCTV camera number and the date and time of the incident – when you submit your online application.
SOURCE: ThaiPbs
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand News Today | Progress on Thai Airways – Rolls Royce scandal
Transport Minister gives Koh Samui-Khanom Bridge thumbs up
Two-faced kitten born in northern Thailand
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Pro-Prayut James Bond “008” posters mocked by opposition
No confidence debate – Day one. Opposition attacks Anutin over botched cannabis laws.
MP warns Thais to be wary after fake job agency scams 50 women
Bangkok CCTV footage can now be accessed online
VIDEO: Couple narrowly escapes death as steel beam falls onto Bangkok expressway
Study: vaccines prevented nearly half a million deaths in Thailand
Cash-strapped BMTA gets green light for 7.5 billion baht loan
5-day holiday weekend brings predictable surge in Covid-19 infections
British hero hails US film director’s depiction of Thai cave rescue
GoFundMe for American man who fell through roof at Full Moon Party
Piracy crackdown on intellectual property as tourism grows
UK airport has to suspend flights because of ‘melting runway’
Is the Thai Baht falling in value?
Tourism ‘insurance’ fee will cover ALL foreigners entering Thailand
Foreigners might be able to own land in Thailand, but there’s a few catches
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
Honeymooning British man drowns in Phuket, Thailand
4 million Thais to travel during 5-day ‘long weekend’ – TAT
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
Thai Airways’ revenue finally takes off
VIDEO: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
Police fire 30 shots at suspected child rapist in central Thailand
A city in Laos is a surprise hit with Thai tourists
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Bangkok1 day ago
UPDATE: Bangkok taxi driver pulls out knife on Singaporean tourists
-
Thailand3 days ago
Foreign ownership of Thai land, but with lots of conditions
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok doctor warns of lung infections from new Covid-19 sub-variant
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Russian billionaire’s superyacht Samui visit spurs hope of wealthy tourists
-
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry urges 10 day quarantine
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand isn’t the only place in the world that applies tourist taxes
-
Blackpink2 days ago
Lalisa causes a rush on roti sai mai after Instagram post
-
Medical1 day ago
Key consideration factors for medical tourism in Thailand 2022
Recent comments: