Bangkok CCTV footage can now be accessed online

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration announced yesterday that accessing the capital’s CCTV footage is now easier than ever. CCTV footage can now be requested through two online channels – the CCTV Bangkok website and the Line account @CCTVBANGKOK.

If you are involved in an accident or are a victim of crime in Bangkok, you are entitled to and may want to request public CCTV footage. Yesterday, Deputy Governor of Bangkok Wissanu Sapsompol explained the process…

“To request footage, applicants must first file a police report at the district police station where the incident took place. Then, attach the police report, a copy of your ID card to the request form along with the camera number, date and time of the required footage.”

A maximum of three hours of footage may be requested at one time, from a maximum of six cameras. Footage is made available as little as 24 hours after the incident happens.

If you need longer than three hours of footage, you can still get it, but you have to contact any one of 13 BMA CCTV centres. Information on the BMA CCTV centres can be found on the CCTV Bangkok website.

Applicants will be contacted by email or via Line once the footage is ready to be downloaded from the CCTV Bangkok website. Applicants have seven days to download the footage before it is deleted.

The BMA opened the online channels to make requesting CCTV footage in Bangkok easier, as part of their initiative to improve public safety. Be sure to have all the documents and details ready – including a police report, a copy of your ID, CCTV camera number and the date and time of the incident – when you submit your online application.

