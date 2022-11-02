Police officer crashes ‘big bike’ in Bangkok, 1 dead, 2 injured

A police officer crashed his ‘big bike‘ into a barrier on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in Bangkok this morning, killing himself and seriously injuring his passenger. Another motorbike driver was also injured in the accident.

At 12.30am, officers from Sutthisan Police Station received a report of a fatal big bike accident on the Vibhavadi Rangsit Road near the entrance of Vibhavadi Soi 20 in CChatuchakdistrict.

Police found the body of their colleague, 32 year old Police Lieutenant Naret Tonchuay, lying dead face down in a pool of blood in the middle of the road. The deceased was the squad leader of Sutthisan Police Station.

Police said the squad commander’s skull was crushed. Police found a white helmet lying near his body. About 10 metres away, officers found a black Honda ‘big bike’ with a Bangkok registration overturned on the roadside.

Naret’s passenger, 27 year old Nittaya Saensri, survived the crash but was seriously injured. Nittaya was taken for urgent treatment at Wimut Hospital.

The 36 year old driver of a Yamaha Nuvo motorbike, Sawet Thanapos, was also injured in the crash and was taken to Paolo Hospital for treatment.

Police said that Naret went to a crowd control training course yesterday morning at the training club behind Sutthisan Police Station. In the evening, he parted with his colleagues to “run errands” with his female friend Nittaya, said police.

Naret was on his way back home in the Sutthisan area around midnight when he collided with the barrier. The bike skidded for more than 10 metres.

Police said they will check CCTV footage for details of the accident as they are not sure whether Naret’s skull was crushed when it collided with the road or crushed by the motorbike involved in the collision.

Motorbikes make up 85.2% of vehicles involved in accidents on Thailand’s roads. Motorbike drivers and passengers comprise around 80% of all road deaths in Thailand.