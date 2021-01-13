Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Confusion reigns over the effectiveness of a Chinese Covid-19 vaccine due to be rolled out in Thailand next month. Thailand has ordered 2 million doses of the Sinovac Biotech vaccine.
The rollout of this particular vaccine among high-risk groups in Indonesia will start this week. However, questions now hang over the vaccine’s efficacy rate, originally reported as 78% in trials in Brazil but more recently downgraded to just over 50%. In total, 4 different rates of effectiveness have been published.
In Indonesia data from a local trial indicates an efficacy rate of 65%. However, with only 1,620 participants, the trial is considered too small for the data to have much value. Last month, Turkey reported an efficacy rate of 91.25% in its trials, but the sample size was again deemed too small.
The largest trial of the Chinese vaccine has been in Brazil, with 13,000 participants. There are, however, 2 quite different efficacy rates have been reported.
It’s not the first time there has been confusion over efficacy rates of the new vaccines, with AstraZeneca initially reporting 2 different rates depending on the dosage administered. The Chinese vaccine still meets the efficacy threshold required for regulatory approval, at over 50%.
The Office of the Narcotics Control Board says Thailand is being used as a transit hub for gangs smuggling ketamine into the Kingdom from Taiwan and China.
The drug is then destined for re-export to places like Hong Kong and Malaysia, where it can fetch high retail prices. But they say the use within Thailand is on the up too, and that it’s becoming more prevalent in areas with a lot of nightlife venues.
This week, 7 Bangkok users died from a new variant, known as “K powdered milk” and includes a cocktail of illicit drugs.
Officials says drug dealers are now providing ketamine at substantial discounts in order to hook customers and claim the drug is being produced in India, China, and Myanmar. Drug enforcement agencies in countries on the Mekong River are working together to share knowledge on the trade and smuggling operations. They claim the drugs are being smuggled through border areas in the northern province of Chiang Mai and the north-eastern provinces of Nong Khai, Nakhon Phanom and Bung Kan.
In the last few days police arrested 4 more people suspected of trafficking the new K-based drug cocktail which is said to be linked to 7 deaths in Bangkok over last weekend.
The Association of Thai Travel Agents is urging the government to do away with the mandatory 14 day quarantine for vaccinated foreign arrivals by the third quarter of this year.
The president of the ATTA says 30% of 10,000 inbound tourism companies have had to close for good due to the financial devastation caused by the government’s restrictions and border closure.
He adds that a further 50% have closed temporarily, with only 20% of inbound tourism companies still operating. Those still in business have survived by shifting their focus to domestic tourists but are now suffering as a result of the resurgence of Covid-19 and a risk-averse domestic travel sentiment. He says, in order to help them survive, the government must focus on getting the second wave under control by next month and bring cases of local transmission down into double digits.
He also mentioned that, with vaccination programs already underway in many countries around the world, tourists who can prove they’ve been vaccinated should be exempt from mandatory quarantine.
At this stage the Thai government has foreshadowed that even people vaccinated against Covid-19 will still have to do the 14 day quarantine until more data can be collected about the efficiency of the various vaccines.
And some local Covid-19 updates… 157 new Covid-19 infections were reported today, well down on the daily totals over the past week.
There are now 3,981 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. 90 of the new cases were local transmissions, 42 cases were detected in proactive testing.
One of the cases was a 3 month old baby in Bangkok who tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday, the youngest case in the new wave of infections.
And a major wet market in Bangkok, the Klong Toey Market, has closed for cleaning after a vendor tested positive. The market will reopen on Saturday. Health officials say she came in close contact with 10 people. Those people have been isolated.
And back to where the current wave kicked off, the central province of Samut Sakhon, provincial officials have announced the opening of a fourth field hospital by this Friday. The facility consists of 2 buildings with 350 beds to treat both asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic cases. Nation Thailand reports that it is located in the Nadee area of Muang district.
More than 180 migrant workers have finished their 14-day quarantine and been released from the first field hospital, which was opened in the Central seafood Market where this outbreak first began. A total of 472 patients who were in quarantine have now been discharged.
Since the latest resurgence was detected on December 20, Samut Sakhon has recorded a total of 3,341 infections.
COFACT debunks top 5 fake news about Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand
The pandemic is not only spreading the virus, but also the ‘infodemic’ that has caused misleading information or “fake news”. COFACT Thailand gives a list of the top 5 fake news stories and myths, relating to the latest outbreak of Covid-19, that have been circulating among Thai netizens…
- “All Thai must enter lockdown” – There was a claim that this is a voice of the Dean of Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, urging a lockdown of the whole nation. The Faculty later explained that it is not the Dean’s voice and asked people not to share the fake recording.
- Drinking lemonade can kill coronavirus – This claim became first viral in March last year. But former Director-General of the Disease Control Department has already explained that there were not obvious medical or scientific evidences to prove that. Lemon is rich in Vitamin C but it can’t kill the virus. A similar claim has it that a mix of lemon juice and soda can also kill the virus, while Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine said this was simply not true.
- Those who adopt an alkaline and vegan diets will lower their chance of becoming infected – Medical experts explains that the pH levels or acidity levels in human blood are usually between 7.35-7.45 regardless of diet types. That is a normal function of human body, and eating a lot of fruits can’t change it. They recommend sticking to a healthy, well-balanced diet.
- Mailing parcels can pass on the coronavirus – In response to this false information, Thailand Post made an official announcement that “they have imposed stringent sanitisation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19”.
- Standing in direct sunlight can kill the coronavirus – the Disease Control Department says this is not correct, clarifying that the coronavirus can be resistant to the heat up to 90 degree Celsius, but the temperature of the sunlight is not that high to make any effect. But you might end up with a bad case of sunburn.
COFACT cofounder Supinya Klangnarong says, “These urban myths are just some of many examples of how the coronavirus outbreak attracts a large amount of fake news and misinformation. Although these claims have already been debunked by experts, some have resurfaced.”
People are urged to double and triple check information they receive before believing it and before sharing it with others to stop the circulations of misleading information.
COFACT or the collaborative fact-checking platform in Thailand is an initiative by a network of civil society in Thailand that intends to establish an open, safe, and creative space for co-finding facts in the “infodemic” era. It is one of the organisations that are currently working to deal with fake news and misinformation on the net, namely COFACT, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society and the Sure and Share Centre of the MCOT.
People who want to check if the information or news they receive are true or false can visit COFACT website.
There are plenty of other general myths and conspiracy theories circulating around the internet HERE.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Golf quarantine now available in 6 golf resorts
The Tourism Ministry’s Golf Quarantine proposal has been approved by the Thai cabinet. That means foreign golfers can now stay in quarantine whilst enjoying a round of golf in 6 approved golf resorts located in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Nayok, Phetchaburi and Chiang Mai.
Foreign golfers are now allowed to spend their 2 week quarantine 14-16 days) at any of the 6 certified golf resorts and move around in the resort environment as well as play golf instead of being isolated in a hotel room. However, golfers still need to have all of their advance arrangements for arrival and entry…
- Visa – it should be a Single-Entry Tourist Visa (TR) or a Special Tourist Visa (STV)
- Medical and travel insurance
- Certificate of Entry
- Other relevant documents in line with the Thai government’s travelling regulations and restrictions.
Here’s the list of 6 government-certified golf resorts in different regions of Thailand…
Kanchanaburi, west of Bangkok.
- Mida Golf Club
- Evergreen Hills Golf Club
- Blue Star Golf Course
Nakhon Nayok, northeast of Bangkok
- Artitaya Golf & Resort
Phetchaburi, southwest of Bangkok
- Sawang Resort and Golf Club,
Chiang Mai, north of Thailand
- Artitaya Chiang Mai Golf & Resort
The proposal was initiated by the Ministry of Tourism to boost the battered tourism sector battered by the pandemic, including the empty golf courses.
Golf courses in Thailand is said to be the great value for money. Some now offer special quarantine packages with discounted green fees and special amenities.
SOURCE: TAT News
DDC eases concerns about cool weather affecting the spread of Covid-19
The Department of Disease Control is easing people’s worries about the spread of Covid-19, saying that low temperature won’t make the virus more transmissible. They say disinfectants and sunlight are still effective to kill the virus.
With cool weather in Central and Northern Thailand in recent days, some have been concerned that the low temperatures could impact the spread of Covid-19.
While the virus can live on surfaces for a longer time in low temperature, it can die fast if wiped clean or if it is under sunlight, according to Taweesap Siraprapasiri from the DDC.
He advises people to continue to abide by coronavirus prevention practice, like social distancing and avoiding crowded areas.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
