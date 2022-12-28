Connect with us

Thailand

Coach bus driver praised after giving free rides from central Thailand to Isaan

Published

 on 

Photo via สปอร์ตไลท์บางปู﻿

Thai netizens hailed a bus driver for offering free rides to anyone wishing to spend the festive season with their families in the Isaan province of Sa Kaeo. The free trip was from Samut Prakarn province in central Thailand which was nearly 200 kilometres long.

The Facebook page Spotlight Bangpoo (สปอร์ตไลท์บางปู) announced the free rides from Samut Prakarn to Sa Kaeo on Monday, December 26. The page said there would be 50 seats available and the bus would depart on December 26 at 8pm. The page included the Facebook account of the coach bus driver, Paiwan Auttano, and his phone number.

The post gained a lot of attention from the netizens, getting nearly 6,500 reactions, 500 comments, and 1,000 shares. Some of them showed interest in joining the trip, while others were impressed by the generosity of the coach bus driver.

The page then posted an interview with Paiwan from yesterday, December 27.

The 50 year old bus driver is the owner of a local bus company called Paiwan Tour.

Paiwan informed the page that he always offers free rides like this because he knows that it is difficult to book a ticket during the holiday season and that bus tickets are more expensive during the festive period too.

Paiwan told Spotlight Bangpoo that he was hired to take about 50 passengers from Sa Kaeo to Samut Prakarn on Christmas Day. He realized he would be returning to Sa Kaeo with an empty bus so decided to invite passengers to join him for free.

Three passengers accepted the free rides and reported they were very happy with the offer. They added that they would have to take several buses to get home so it was great to have a direct bus.

Netizens praised the bus driver for his kindness. People said…

“It is rare to see this in this bad economic situation. I hope to see more of these heartwarming stories and hope everyone can get back home this new year.”

“Hope you and your family get happiness in return for doing a good thing like this”

“You are so kind! Wish you a successful business!”

Sa Kaeo is nearly 200 kilometres from Samut Prakarn. The trip usually takes about three hours of driving and can cost at least 450 baht for a coach trip.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand44 seconds ago

Coach bus driver praised after giving free rides from central Thailand to Isaan
Thailand4 mins ago

Sam Smith’s “Thrill of it All” Koh Samui Motorcycle Tour | Thailand News Today
Crime13 mins ago

Thai woman hides 400 yaba pills in vagina to cover for drug-dealing husband
Sponsored7 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Crime33 mins ago

Amateur gunmaker learned how to make guns on YouTube
Phuket1 hour ago

Rawai residents shocked by baby crocodile
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai shooting champion accused of murder
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Top 5 foreign nationalities buying condos in Thailand in 2022
World3 hours ago

South Koreans can carry on bonking sex dolls after import ban is lifted
Visa4 hours ago

Indian, Pakistani men latest busts in overstay crackdown
Road deaths4 hours ago

Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
Thailand4 hours ago

HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing
Thailand5 hours ago

Chiang Mai wants more Chinese-speaking tour guides in readiness for the Spring Festival
Thailand5 hours ago

Survey reveals which Thai provinces drink the most alcohol
Thailand5 hours ago

Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase
Thailand6 hours ago

Destitute man walks 1,000 kilometres over 11 days with 2 daughters to find job
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending