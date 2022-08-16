Benevolent Bangkok cabbie drives 12 hours to take destitute family home

A benevolent Bangkok taxi driver drove 12 hours for free to take a family of three to their hometown in the Isaan province of Udon Thani after they were evicted from a rental room in the capital because they couldn’t afford to pay the rent.

The taxi driver, Anurak Nakgamthong, posted the heartwarming story and pictures of his passengers on Facebook in the early morning of Thursday, August 11.

The caption said…

“At night, on Mother’s Day, I picked this family up from the Lak Si train station in Bangkok. They were crying because they had been kicked out of their rented room in the middle of the night. They couldn’t pay the rent. They were threatened by the landlord that they would be attacked if they refused to move out immediately. They wanted to go back to their hometown in Udon Thani, but it was too late. The last train had left. I decided to save those three lives by giving them a free ride to Udon Thani.“

The pictures show the family of three, a father, a mother, and a baby who looked about 5 months old.

Anurak updated the story of the family again on August 12 at 12.39pm.

“The family arrived at their home in the Si Tart district of Udon Thani after 12 hours of driving. There were traffic jams along the way because it was a long holiday when people went back home to see their moms and families.”

His post went viral on Thai social media, getting more than 3,000 reactions, 450 comments, and 1,000 shares. Some netizens were impressed with his actions and donated the money to cover the fuel fees.

The driver said he felt happy to help the family and felt thankful for the support from Thai netizens. Other taxi drivers also donated money and praised him for his spirit and compassion. It is hard for taxi drivers to make a living because of rising fuel costs.

SOURCE: Khaosod