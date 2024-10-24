Budget-friendly noodle shop serves a 20-baht treat in Chon Buri

Pictures courtesy of KhaoSod

A budget-friendly noodle shop in Chon Buri, Jay Da Ta Tui, is back and serving up quite a treat. Famous for its wallet-friendly chicken noodles priced at just 20 baht a bowl, this local gem is helping city slickers beat the rising cost of living one delicious bowl at a time.

Spearheaded by Thida Keskaew, affectionately known as “Jay Da,” and her husband Somkiat Onsang, the dynamic duo has reopened the shop near the bustling heart of Pattaya after a four-year hiatus to widespread joy and relief from the community. Their mission is simple yet noble: dish out flavour-packed meals without the hefty price tags.

The 60 year old Thida revealed to reporters why they had reopened the noodle shop.

“We wanted a space where everyone could savour a tasty meal without breaking the bank. Keeping the price at 20 baht means everyone, from students to pensioners, can tuck in without worry.”

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic threw a spanner in the works, Thida had been a champion of low-cost dining, once offering bowls for an incredible 10 baht each. Her latest endeavour remains true to that ethos: supporting those feeling the financial pinch by keeping dining costs down.

But it’s not just about chicken noodles. Oh no, “Jay Da Ta Tui” serves up a smorgasbord of options from made-to-order delights to traditional Thai rice noodles swimming in aromatic curry sauces. Open from 8am till the pots run dry, it’s a must-visit for thrifty foodies and early risers alike.

Nestled near Wat Boonsamphan, this no-frills eatery has become a beloved cornerstone of the community. With its scrumptious offerings and unbeatable prices, it’s no wonder “Jay Da Ta Tui” is a household name.

Beyond the sizzling woks and steaming bowls, it’s Thida’s unwavering dedication to her community that truly sets the shop apart. As patrons savour each mouthful, they’re also soaking up a genuine sense of belonging and solidarity, courtesy of Thida and Somkiat’s generous hearts.

“Jay Da Ta Tui” isn’t just serving up noodles—it’s serving up hope. As living expenses shoot through the roof, this humble eatery shines as a beacon of goodwill. Whether you’re a local or just passing through Chon Buri or Pattaya, swinging by this cherished noodle haven promises a dose of hearty food and heartfelt hospitality.

