Thailand
Chon Buri farmer catches huge python in his chicken coup, rescue workers called
A farmer in Ban Beung district of Chon Buri province says he walked in on a huge python in his chicken coup yesterday. The farmer called rescue workers to get the snake out of the coup, and they took five minutes to force the snake into a sack. The farmer said one of his chickens had been missing, and he assumes the python ate it.
The Pattaya News reports the python was five metres long. TPN notes the farmer was “spooked”. Animal control officers say they will release the snake into an isolated forest away from people, but they won’t harm it. The snake is reportedly five metres long, over 16 ft. The farmer, whose name wasn’t reported, lives in the Bueng sub-district of Ban Beung.
Another animal locals have spotted in Chon Buri recently is an ‘albino’ monkey, which is said to have a twin. Locals call them ‘albino’ monkeys because of their white faces. Locals said it had been a while since they last saw the twin monkeys, before one was spotted on a mountain in the Saensuk district. They said the monkey must have come back down the mountain because it got too hot in the high spot where it usually lives. They said the monkey was probably looking for food.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Asia News Today | Tourists found dead in Philippines & China-Laos railway
Chon Buri farmer catches huge python in his chicken coup, rescue workers called
Buriram battle: 50 youths shoot guns, throw explosives and glass bottles
Get the best quality dental treatment at Edelweiss Dental House
Wednesday Covid Update: 25,164 new cases; provincial totals
How to spend your Songkran at Hua Hin 2022
Myanmar calls US Rohingya genocide accusation “far from reality”
70 year old grandma in Isaan Thailand arrested for growing one cannabis plant
Deadline this Friday to apply for 60-day “Covid” visa extension
UKRAINE UPDATES: Zelensky warns Italy of Putin’s end game; Russia could use nuclear weapons under ‘existential threat’
5 smart devices to customise your property in Thailand
Phuket governor presents campaign to create 10,000 new minimum-wage jobs
Delivery staff finds 3-metre king cobra inside parcel box in Isaan Thailand
Thailand’s FDA warns sausages could cause serious illnesses
Cabinet approves 500-million-baht budget for Paxlovid antiviral treatment
Thailand News Update | Tourism officials call to end all entry restrictions in Thailand
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
Spicy som tam vendor in Thailand brings in 10,000 baht a day after posing in lingerie
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
FTI wants Test & Go dropped, all entry restrictions lifted for vaccinated arrivals
Unpacking the long and winding road to ‘endemic’ in Thailand – latest changes to Covid restrictions
Thailand to scrap pre-arrival Covid-19 tests from April
Bar raided in Bangkok’s Nana, woman arrested for alleged child sex trafficking
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
Thailand’s power will be more expensive in May
Official assigned to “investigate” anyone who shares Lisa Blackpink’s whisky ads
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
Russian Embassy in Bangkok works with Thai tourism to help those stranded
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose scrapping pre-departure PCR for Test & Go
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room1 day ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Malaysia3 days ago
AirAsia to resume Malaysia-Thailand flights, open 3 routes in April and May
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hospitality sector, tourism operators call for entry restrictions to be dropped now
- Crime4 days ago
Tangmo: Fresh autopsy of Thai actress dispels suspicions (preliminary findings)
- Songkran4 days ago
Songkran 2022 might be back on in Thailand, but…
- Thailand2 days ago
Most of Thailand to be hit by heavy rainfall today and tomorrow
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Foreign affairs ministry reminds tourists Thailand’s land borders mostly still closed
- Myanmar3 days ago
Thailand is the 61st happiest country in the world