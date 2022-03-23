Chon Buri farmer catches huge python in his chicken coup, rescue workers called

A farmer in Ban Beung district of Chon Buri province says he walked in on a huge python in his chicken coup yesterday. The farmer called rescue workers to get the snake out of the coup, and they took five minutes to force the snake into a sack. The farmer said one of his chickens had been missing, and he assumes the python ate it.

The Pattaya News reports the python was five metres long. TPN notes the farmer was “spooked”. Animal control officers say they will release the snake into an isolated forest away from people, but they won’t harm it. The snake is reportedly five metres long, over 16 ft. The farmer, whose name wasn’t reported, lives in the Bueng sub-district of Ban Beung.

Another animal locals have spotted in Chon Buri recently is an ‘albino’ monkey, which is said to have a twin. Locals call them ‘albino’ monkeys because of their white faces. Locals said it had been a while since they last saw the twin monkeys, before one was spotted on a mountain in the Saensuk district. They said the monkey must have come back down the mountain because it got too hot in the high spot where it usually lives. They said the monkey was probably looking for food.

