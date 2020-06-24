Thailand
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
A novel coffee shop set up in a decommissioned Airbus 3330 has been ordered to close temporarily after the business simply became too popular after going viral on social media. It’s understood thousands of customers a day were arriving for a latte or cappuccino from “Coffee War” in Sattahip, a district in the south of Chon Buri province.
Manager Suttipong Boonloi says the aircraft cost 10 million baht and was converted into a quirky cafe selling coffee for between 60 and 80 baht a cup. He adds that strict Covid-19 hygiene measures are already in place, including temperature checks, the wearing of masks, regular disinfection of surfaces, and hand sanitiser being made available for customers. Furthermore, only 60 customers are permitted “on board” at any one time, with each customer limited to 40 minutes inside.
Public Health officials, accompanied by Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn, have asked the coffee shop to close for a week, in an attempt to alleviate the daily overcrowding and dissipate the enthusiasm. Officials say Covid-19 remains a risk and such large numbers increase the chance of a resurgence in the virus. The province of Chon Buri, including Pattaya, has now gone more than 60 days without any new cases of community transmission.
The unusual coffee shop is similar to a venture in Korat, north-east Thailand, where another entrepreneurial spirit has created a restaurant inside a retired Airbus A330. Both aircraft were formerly part of the Thai Airways fleet. There might be some more unused aircraft available soon…
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand disease expert says salmon cannot be infected with Covid-19
Fish lovers can relax, says the deputy director-general of Thailand’s Disease Control Department. “It is not possible for salmon to be contaminated with Covid-19.: Dr. Thanarak Palipat’s reassurance comes amid reports that chopping boards used for imported salmon at a market in China could carry the virus.
Beijing’s Xinfadi Market is at the centre of a new Covid-19 outbreak, with the Chinese capital recording 106 new cases since last Thursday. However, Dr. Thanarak says he doesn’t believe it’s possible for the salmon itself to be contaminated with the virus.
“We have not studied the case in detail, but we believe salmon cannot be contaminated with the Covid-19 virus. We believe that the sellers contracted Covid-19 from their cutting boards.”
However, a report in Nation Thailand quotes Dr. Thanarak as saying the Disease Control Department has always cautioned against eating raw meat or fish, warning that it could carry other germs.
“We always emphasised that people eat hot, cooked food and use a serving spoon while eating. We also advise that vegetables and fruits be washed before they are eaten.”
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Pattaya
Pattaya police chief battles Thailand’s Iron Chef in cook-off for the needy – VIDEO
Police in Pattaya are doing more than continue their project to cook food for the needy and unemployed: yesterday they had an upbeat cook-off between the police chief and a famous Thai TV chef. The project is designed for locals who are unemployed or furloughed due to the current Covid-19 crisis. Read more about that HERE.
The Pattaya City police chief took on Thai celebrity chef Kengraratwat Wichianrat, from the show Iron Chef Thailand. The chief is wearing the red hat in the video below:
They cooked around a hundred meals for some of the locals deeply affected by the lockdowns ad closure measures, while officers provided proper physical distancing, hygiene standards and a queue system for diners, all of whom ate for free.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Social distancing pandas fill empty seats at Bangkok restaurant
An “X” usually marks the seats in restaurants and other establishments to make sure people are social distancing to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Sometimes the “X” on the empty is marked with red tape, unintentionally sending a negative message. Now one Vietnamese restaurant in Bangkok has found a more fun way to make sure people are sitting apart but still marking the seat spacing.
Big, stuffed panda bear toys are placed in the vacant seats instead. (So far publishers have resisted to use the term ‘food panda’ in the headline).
Natthwut Rodchanapanthkul, owner of Maison Saigon, near Lumphini Park, told Reuters that he thought the red crosses looked a bit strange.
“Earlier we had only one chair for the tables where the customers would sit alone. But for me, it felt strange, so I thought I’d give them some company.”
Thailand has recently lifted restrictions, on restaurants and for some it might be the first time eating at a restaurant since the lockdown. With strict rules and various seats marked with “Xs,” going out for a meal has been a bit daunting.
Photos of people eating next to and across from the pandas look a lot happier. One customer told Reuters the pandas made her feel less lonely while she ate a meal by herself.
The next step in easing restrictions around Thailand is set for this Sunday.
Shopping centres and retail shops plan to reopen but a full confirmation on precisely what will open is yet to emerge from the CSSA… hopefully today.
SOURCE:Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
88th anniversary of Thailand’s constitutional monarchy commemorated
July Songkran plans pushed back to later in the year
Prisoner escapes hospital, turns himself in hours later
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Buriram father and son reunited after 16 year separation
Supercomputer from Japan now tackling Covid-19
Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO
Garbage collectors find a bag full of meth
Military weapons seized near Burmese border
Only 1 out of 4 Australians trust China’s actions
Krabi paraglider crashes into 6 year old – VIDEO
Pattaya mayor says bars, nightlife, ready to open and obey the rules
Russia celebrates WWII Victory Day today
Pregnant woman dies in hit-and-run, police search for driver
July 4-7 long weekend holiday
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
The timeline of a pandemic – the early days of Covid-19
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
CAAC chief: International flights unlikely before September
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
Australia to remain closed to nearly all but international students until next year
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
Travel bubbles to initially exclude tourists
Tourism minister says pandemic provides “opportunity to reset tourism sector”
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
Meeting to discuss reopening of nightlife venues
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Cambodia3 days ago
Welcome to Cambodia! Bring your wallet.
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thailand’s entertainment venues and bars poised to reopen in July
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
CCSA officials plan to allow 7 groups of foreigners to enter Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Relaxation on some social distancing measures for travel
- Crime3 days ago
Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Bars and clubs can re-open soon, but with a list of 22 requirements
- Economy4 days ago
Korat restauranteur will change your perception of airline food
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok’s revamped Khaosan Road may reopen in August, without international tourists
Toby Andrews
June 24, 2020 at 11:48 am
It seems in this country as soon as the citizens find something to enjoy, the Covid mafia spring into to action to put a stop to it