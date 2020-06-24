Chon Buri coffee shop in a converted aircraft ordered to close temporarily – VIDEO

A novel coffee shop set up in a decommissioned Airbus 3330 has been ordered to close temporarily after the business simply became too popular after going viral on social media. It’s understood thousands of customers a day were arriving for a latte or cappuccino from “Coffee War” in Sattahip, a district in the south of Chon Buri province.

Manager Suttipong Boonloi says the aircraft cost 10 million baht and was converted into a quirky cafe selling coffee for between 60 and 80 baht a cup. He adds that strict Covid-19 hygiene measures are already in place, including temperature checks, the wearing of masks, regular disinfection of surfaces, and hand sanitiser being made available for customers. Furthermore, only 60 customers are permitted “on board” at any one time, with each customer limited to 40 minutes inside.

Public Health officials, accompanied by Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn, have asked the coffee shop to close for a week, in an attempt to alleviate the daily overcrowding and dissipate the enthusiasm. Officials say Covid-19 remains a risk and such large numbers increase the chance of a resurgence in the virus. The province of Chon Buri, including Pattaya, has now gone more than 60 days without any new cases of community transmission.

The unusual coffee shop is similar to a venture in Korat, north-east Thailand, where another entrepreneurial spirit has created a restaurant inside a retired Airbus A330. Both aircraft were formerly part of the Thai Airways fleet. There might be some more unused aircraft available soon…

SOURCE: The Pattaya News