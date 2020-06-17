Korat entrepreneur takes his dining concept to the skies | The Thaiger

Economy
Korat entrepreneur takes his dining concept to the skies
An entrepreneur in Isaan’s Nakhon Ratchasima province is transforming an Airbus A330 jetliner into a restaurant, hoping his new business will take off after months of being grounded by lockdown restrictions. 33 year old Sirikorn Phimparat, manager of Airways Land, says the aircraft is now being refurbished as a tourist attraction and unique, quirky dining option.
In the cabin, diners will find the atmosphere of air travel meticulously recreated, down to the waitresses dressed as flight attendants. But he promises the airline food will be seriously upgraded when the restaurant opens later this year.
But it’s not just a humongous plane that will attract customers. The new adventure park will also allow visitors to trot, canter or gallop straight into another fantasy world. Airways Land will also take them to the land of cowboys, Thai style. The themed attraction is scheduled to open at the end of this year.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Some more photos of the park and the original Thai Airways plane that has been decommissioned – Facebook/Airways LandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Poll shows flea markets, supermarkets, most popular with Thais as lockdown easing continues
“46% of Thais want the Songkran holidays moved to the (western) New Year period.”
A new poll shows that most Thais are anxious to return to markets and supermarkets first, as the country continues to relax the restrictions imposed during the Covid-19 crisis. A report in Nation Thailand says over 83% of those surveyed are prioritising markets, flea markets and supermarkets, with fewer than 49% saying they want to return to department stores, and just over 40% saying hair and beauty salons are high on their list.
Recently reopened cinemas may be quiet for a bit longer, as a whopping 91% of Thais say they don’t want to visit movie theatres right now. Nearly 84% say they’re not interested in visiting airports, 83% say they won’t be going to beauty clinics, and over 81% say massage parlours are out.
In terms of how the Thai government can boost domestic tourism between July and October, nearly 52% say they’d prefer a cash handout, while 24% say they’d like the tax on hotel and restaurant bills to be reduced. Just over 21% say they’d prefer discount vouchers for hotels and restaurants.
Over 46% of Thais want the Songkran holidays moved to the (western) New Year period, while over 33% say they’d prefer to get them in September as there are no public holidays that month. 20% say they’d be happy to have the holidays granted at any stage this year.
A total of 1,204 people were canvassed in the poll, which was carried out by the Bangkok University Research Centre.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Phase 3 easing generated 200 billion baht into Thai economy
Phase 3 of Covid-19 restriction easing, which began June 1, has generated 200 billion baht of additional cash flow into the economy. With many other establishments returning to business as usual tomorrow, the Thai Chamber of Commerce has launched a forum for the brainstorming of ideas on the next business trends under the “new normal,” that must comply with health regulations for safe operations.
At the TCC’s seminar on Phase 3 of COVID-19 restriction easing, the chamber’s chairman urged the private sector to prioritise health and safety measures, saying the resumption of business has already resulted in no less than 200 billion baht flowing back into the economy.
Some businesses, among them pubs, bars and nightlife venues, are still not allowed to operate due to higher risk of virus transmission and concern over the possibility of a second outbreak. But as of today Thailand has gone 20 days without a locally transmitted case, and businesses in this category will eventually be allowed to reopen in Phase 4, with a target date reportedly set for July 1.
The TCC chairman says he’s confident the business sector can handle all precautionary measures, and is ready to welcome international investors and visitors, allowing the economy to regenerate. He says the general public is now willing to go out shopping, generating cash flow in local economies, helping to prevent economic performance dropping further.
The TCC speculatesThailand’s GDP this year will shrink by only 3-5%, far more optimistic than the IMF’s prediction of 6-7% percent.
SOURCE: NNTKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Economy
Rubber roads will help Thai growers, increase safety
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha chaired the signing ceremony of an agreement to use local Thai rubber in road construction, part of an effort to help the country’s financially strapped rubber farmers. Prayut praised the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives as well as Prince of Songkhla University, the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research, the Rubber Plantation Cooperative Fund and the Engineering Institute of Thailand, under Royal Patronage.
A joint effort by the ministries and institutions has developed a rubber based paving method, which they say also increases the safety of roadways. The achievement is the result of government studies into road accidents and fatalities, and has the added benefit of helping the nation’s rubber growers.
The Economic Intelligence Center has predicted a gloomy outlook for rubber prices in Thailand this year due to tepid demand from China and increased domestic supply. The kingdom traditionally relies on Chinese consumption of its rubber, with 40% of exports destined for the world’s second largest economy, largely to make automobile tyres.
The Ministry of Transport has also announced plans to cover concrete road barricades with rubber. The method has been certified by the Institute of Scientific and Technological Research and was tested in South Korea, proving effective at reducing the adverse effects of traffic incidents. The covering process will take place from 2020 to 2022, encompassing 12,282 kilometres of road, utilising 1,063,651 rubber trees or about 1 million tonnes of rubber sap, accounting for 71% of growers’ income, or just over 30 billion baht.
The Rubber Authority of Thailand began to buy fresh resin instead of rubber in 2019. Rubber traders supply the fresh resin, bought by the RAOT, to local administrative organisations for use in road construction. The RAOT has calculated that about 13 tonnes of resin can make a kilometre of road. If the resin is bought for 46 baht per kilogram, a rubber planter will earn nearly 200,000 baht per kilometre. The Department of Highways says the surface of roads made of a mixture of resin and parasoil cement is more resilient and durable in hot weather than the surface of road made of asphalt and cement, and provides better traction.
SOURCE: NNTKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, June 17
Korat entrepreneur takes his dining concept to the skies
Trial shows cheap steroid could significantly reduce Covid-19 deaths – VIDEO
Injured whale shark looks for help from divers – VIDEO
MP proposes legalising prostitution, sex toys to lower rape cases
Teacher sends questionnaire to students asking for their phone passwords and social media accounts
Grounded Thai pilot now does motorbike food deliveries
Nightly curfew lifted, illegal motorbike racers back on the streets
Bangkok woman allegedly kills, mutilates father
Countdown! Thailand’s first satellite launch planned for Friday
Pattaya officials threaten bars masquerading as restaurants with closure – VIDEO
PM, police issue warning to biker gangs, threaten renewed curfew
3 vehicle incident injures 2 Chon Buri policemen
Billions of baht thrown at domestic tourism
Couple wins millions in lottery, husband’s age is the lucky number
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
Man rides in on jet ski, fires shots as hundreds raid his illegal shellfish farm – VIDEO
Homicide ruled out Ukrainian woman’s Koh Samui death
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
Transport Company resumes service, bans foreigners
Thailand renews cap on permanent residency applications
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
Thailand News Today – Thursday, June 11
No foreigners at Wat Pho, Bangkok temple says Thais only
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
Anti-alcohol law has “bounty hunters” snitching for reward money
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
Property slump in Thailand’s North
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
No Aussie dollars in Thailand for at least 3 months
- South2 days ago
Ranong slot machine. ATM glitch gives customers 10 times more cash.
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok’s sky park bridging the Chao Phraya ready for opening
- Bangkok3 days ago
Bangkok removing trees to make way for underground walkways
- Business2 days ago
Up to 1,000 foreigners per day with smart phone tracking – plan to open Thailand up to foreigners
- Opinion1 day ago
Bubble, bubble, toil and trouble – Thailand’s international travel quandary
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Survey says… most Thais prefer to keep foreign tourists out, for now
- Bangkok1 day ago
Officer says sex-for-sale to be banned on infamous “happiness street”