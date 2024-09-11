Chinese man’s Thai wife flees with secret lover, 100m baht in assets

Photo via Channel 3

A Chinese man shared his heartbreaking story with the People’s Lawyer Team Foundation, explaining that his Thai wife cheated on him and left with assets worth over 100 million baht.

The Chinese man, Ken, spoke to the foundation’s lawyer and secretary, Sittra Biabangkoed today, September 11, seeking justice for himself and his child. He admitted that he had no Thai friends or acquaintances, prompting him to reach out to the foundation for assistance.

Advertisements

Ken explained that he had been in a relationship with his Thai wife for seven years before they officially married three years ago. They have a two year old son and their marriage seemed to be healthy until Ken returned to China in June this year.

Upon returning to his home in Thailand, Ken discovered that some of the shared assets, including 13 million baht in savings that he and his wife worked hard for had disappeared. Every time he left Thailand for China, he would return to see that many valuables were missing, leading to several arguments between them.

According to Ken, their relationship seemed to improve in July before his wife asked him for a divorce. She claimed she wanted to run for a seat in the General Election as a Member of Parliament, but could not do so if she was married to a foreigner.

Ken agreed to the divorce after she promised they would maintain their relationship as spouses. Despite this promise, his wife gradually moved more of her personal belongings and valuables out of the house. By September 4, everything was gone, including a collection of alcohol, clothes, and smaller items.

Wife’s lover

Advertisements

Ken reported that his wife had taken numerous valuable assets, including a pearl necklace, watches, designer bags, a house in both the Rama II and Sukhumvit areas, and a condominium in Sathon. The total value of all the assets exceeded 100 million baht.

On the day his wife moved everything out, a suspicious Thai man arrived at their home. Ken suspected him to be her lover and tried to confront him, but the man refused to engage and quickly left in his car, followed by Ken’s wife.

Ken later investigated the man and found out he owned an aviation training centre. His mother met the man a few times before and was informed by a security guard that this man introduced himself as the husband of Ken’s wife and the owner of Ken’s home.

Ken also discovered that his wife had been living with this man at a condominium in the Thonglor area of Bangkok for a long time. He also found photos of the couple travelling together and purchasing a new car, making him feel confused and humiliated.

Ken made several attempts to retrieve his valuables from his ex-wife, but she refused. Unsure of his next steps, he decided to consult the foundation.

Sittra plans to accompany Ken in filing a theft complaint against his ex-wife and her lover. The lawyer added that since the properties were acquired during the marriage, Ken could pursue legal action to reclaim ownership.