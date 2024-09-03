Prawn stars: China approves import of live Thai giant shrimps

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

China has approved the import of live Thai giant freshwater prawns, a significant boost for Thai farmers and the local economy. Thailand aims to enhance production and export efficiency to meet the increasing demand from international markets.

The Department of Fisheries, led by Director-General Bancha Sukkaew, announced efforts to promote and improve the farming of giant freshwater prawns, a crucial economic aquatic species for Thailand. Thai prawns are popular among both domestic and international consumers.

Advertisements

In 2023, Thailand produced 46,585 tonnes of these prawns from 12,127 farms, valued at over 8.659 billion baht. Of this, 4,711 tonnes were exported, generating an export value of over 568 million baht.

Key export markets include Myanmar, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, and notably China. China remains one of the primary markets with significant export value, and the demand for Thai giant freshwater prawns is expected to grow in the future.

The Department of Fisheries is focusing on enhancing the export potential of live prawns. This initiative aligns with the policy of Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Thammanat Prompao, who is dedicated to elevating agricultural products to sustainably increase farmers’ incomes. The goal is to boost the production capacity of giant freshwater prawns to 55,000 tonnes.

Recently, on August 23, the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China (GACC) approved the inclusion of live giant freshwater prawns in the list of permitted import goods. The GACC also recognised 28 farms and seven aquatic packaging facilities in Thailand for exporting live prawns to China.

This development is expected to significantly benefit Thai farmers by expanding their market reach and increasing their income. The approval from China underscores the importance of maintaining high standards in prawn farming and packaging to meet international requirements.

Advertisements

Improve prawn farming

Bancha Sukkaew highlighted the continuous efforts to improve prawn farming practices, ensuring that Thai prawns meet the quality and safety standards demanded by global markets. The Department of Fisheries is committed to supporting farmers through training and resources to enhance their farming techniques and output quality.

The inclusion of Thai prawns in China’s import list is expected to open new opportunities for Thai exporters. The recognition of selected farms and packaging facilities will facilitate smoother export processes and help build stronger trade relations between Thailand and China.

As the demand for Thai prawns continues to rise, the Department of Fisheries is optimistic about achieving the production target of 55,000 tonnes. This increase in production will not only meet the growing international demand but also ensure a stable and increased income for Thai farmers, reported KhaoSod.