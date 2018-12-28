Child porn and fraud arrests among festive season stings | The Thaiger

Thailand
Child porn and fraud arrests among festive season stings
by Suriya Patathayo
“Eight suspects arrested over child pornography charges.”
As the annual ‘silly season’ rolls out, immigration police chief Pol Maj-General Surachate Hakpal in Bangkok wanted to make sure we hadn’t forgotten him.
In a media scrum yesterday he reported four recent arrests – “Net Idol” fraud suspects, the arrest of an alleged con artist using the lure of jobs overseas, the crackdown on six Chinese beggars roaming Bangkok tourist attractions, and the nationwide searches that netted eight suspects on child pornography-related charges.
The Nation reports that, in the first case, “Net Idols” 25 year old Watcharaporn Polsan and 19 year old Kannikar Phandu were apprehended on an arrest warrant issued by the Udon Thani Court. They were wanted for alleged public fraud and a violation to the Emergency Decree on Loans of Money Amounting to Public Cheating and Fraud.
The duo and one elusive accomplice allegedly duped 300 people – many of whom were the followers of the two women’s high-traffic Facebook pages that made them “Net Idols” – of some 50 million baht for investment with a promise of high returns in July. However, they failed to pay a dividend or return the capital to victims.
In the second case, former university lecturer Prin Sopa was apprehended yesterday for allegedly milking 1.7 million baht from 20 people with false promises of jobs in Australia. The victims, facing repeated postponements for getting their money back from Prin after they were told their visa applications were rejected in June, filed police complaints in November. Police initially charged Prin with fraud and inputting false information into the computer system accessible by the public.
Police have also warned Thai job seekers to apply for overseas positions via legal agencies, to pay fees only by bank transactions so as to have payment receipt evidence, and to alert the Department of Employment if they still cannot travel within a month.
In the third case, two Chinese women and four Chinese men were arrested this week for allegedly pandering in tourist attractions in Bangkok. They allegedly earned up to 3,000 baht daily and split the cash between them at a Sutthisarn hotel.
They are also accused of overstaying their visas. Police are also investigating if this alleged beggar gang had committed any human-trafficking crimes.
In the fourth case, the Thailand Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (of the Royal Thai Police) joined with the Department of Special Investigation, the UK police and related agencies to arrest eight suspects and confiscate 25 examples of evidence containing more than 100 files of child pornography during the December 26 searches in 18 locations in 12 provinces, said Surachate.
The provinces were Chiang Mai, Phayao, Sing Buri, Kanchanaburi, Nonthaburi, Bangkok, Phuket, Roi Et, Surin, Nakhon Ratchasima, Chon Buri and Rayong.
SOURCE: The Nation
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Thailand
Ex-Mitsubishi executives confess to bribing Thai port officials
PHOTO: Nikkei Asian Review
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems former executives, 63 year old Fuyuhiko Nishikida and 57 year old Yoshiki Tsuji, have confessed to bribing a Thai public servant to ensure smooth treatment of cargo through a southern port of Thailand.
This follows the scandal surrounding the construction of a power plant in Thailand in 2013 and allegations made towards the executives in July of this year. Resulting in Mitsubishi striking a plea bargain due to bribery allegations.
Conspiring with 64 year old Satoshi Uchida, who had managed the power plant project, Nishikida, who was in charge of materials procurement, and Tsuji (his subordinate) allegedly paid 11 million baht ($338,000) in February 2015 to a senior official of the Transport Ministry in Thailand to receive ‘favorable treatment’ in unloading cargo for the local power plant project, instead of initial reports in July of a 20 million baht bribe.
After senior officials at the ministry port asked for a bribe, both Nishikida and Tsuji claim they went to Uchida for advice, who accepted the request. Delays that would incur if the bribe was not paid could have resulted in up to 6 million yen in damages (around 1.75 million baht).
The plea bargaining system was introduced to Japan in June and saw Mitsubishi enter in a plea deal that same month, with indictment exceptions in exchange for cooperation during the investigation and trial.
Uchida’s first hearing will take place on January 11.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand
UPDATE: Golf cart accident kills two Koreans in Phitsanulok
by Rob Picheta and Kocha Olarn
Two men died after one of their golf carts rammed the other into a river on a course in northern Thailand.
CNN reports that the men, who were visiting from South Korea, were golfing with their wives Tuesday in northern Thailand’s Phitsanulok province. While mounting a raft in order to cross the river that runs through the course, a cart carrying one of the couples crashed into the other, propelling the first cart into the river, police said.
The man driving the second cart dived into the river in an attempt to rescue the first pair, Police Major Chucheev Phumchiaw told CNN. Earlier reports suggested that the women were driving the second cart.
A local fisherman rescued the woman who ended up in the water, but the bodies of the 68 and 76 year old men were found in the Nan River, downstream from where the incident occurred.
Read the rest of the CNN report HERE.
Thailand
NACC finds Prawit innocent in relation to luxury watches
“The controversy erupted late last year when Prawit showed up at a Cabinet meeting sporting a Richard Mille designer wristwatch said to be worth nearly 3 million baht.”
The National Anti-Corruption Commission has ruled in favour of Deputy PM General Prawit Wongsuwan, saying he was not guilty of falsely reporting or concealing his assets.
The national anti-graft commission’s secretary general Worawit Sukboon said the collection of luxury watches did indeed belong to a billionaire friend.
Prawit inherited the diamond ring from his parents after he had already declared the asset. Hence he was not guilty of concealing his assets. The controversy erupted late last year when Prawit showed up at a Cabinet meeting sporting a Richard Mille designer wristwatch said to be worth nearly 3 million baht.
It was later discovered that he had not declared the item to the NACC when he became a Cabinet member and netizens were wondering how a retired general’s salary could afford such expensive items.
Netizens then dug up old photographs that indicated the general possessed numerous expensive watches. He had at least 22 luxury wristwatches with a combined value estimated at more than 20 million baht.
Prawit was also pictured wearing a diamond ring, which again was believed to not have been included in his asset declaration.
The general said the ring belonged to his parents, while the watches were lent to him by a longtime collector friend. Prawit has said this friend is no longer alive.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 scams in Thailand
Top 10 ways to cope with the humidity in Thailand
“Best Country in Asia.” Japan.
Cleaning the concrete and paving in Thailand
Phuket vs Penang – The two pearls go head to head
UPDATE: Two foreigners die in high speed road accident in Phuket
Serial masturbator caught on camera at Phuket condo
UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home
Police ride pillion on big bike to chase down a hit-and-run pick-up – VIDEO
Walking on air. 314 metres above Bangkok.
UPDATE: The Hangover – Pattaya
Governor joins Bike Un Ai Rak in Phuket
Man marries Thai ladyboy without ‘checking gender’
Is the Kathu Temple involved in a zero dollar Chinese tour scam?
Thailand now in world’s top 100 most expensive places to live for expats
NACC wearing backlash on social media over Prawit luxury watch case
Ex-Mitsubishi executives confess to bribing Thai port officials
Two deaths in Krabi over first two ‘seven days of danger’
Elon Musk asks court to throw out cave rescue diver’s lawsuit
Samut Prakan karaoke bar raided, under-age sex workers rounded up
Annual Red Cross Fair ‘Phuket Brand Phuket Best’ begins
UPDATE: Golf cart accident kills two Koreans in Phitsanulok
Child porn and fraud arrests among festive season stings
No deaths in the first day of ‘seven days of danger’ in Phuket
Southern intelligence contradicts Deputy PM over Songkhla bomb motives
Patong’s beach road closed for an hour for new year celebrations
NACC finds Prawit innocent in relation to luxury watches
Two Koreans drown in freak golf buggy accident in Phitsanulok
Deputy PM links last night’s Songkhla attack to local issues
Top 10 party countdowns for new years eve in Phuket 2019
Single Use Plastics. The BIG issue for Thai Environment Day.
Annissa Flynn – Pro women’s World Flowboarding Champion
TEST DRIVE GOOLGE TRANSLATE ทดสอบไดรฟ์ GOOGLE TRANSLATE
Phuket’s Tsuanmi Alert System
Canadians will be able to use consular services at the Australian Consulate in Phuket
NO Plastic Bag! @ Central Phuket
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
4,600 million baht in assets seized from illegal tour company
-
Thailand2 days ago
Cabinet passes civil partnership bill for same-sex couples
-
Thailand2 days ago
Man kills ex-girlfriend and two others during jealous rage in Lampang
-
Thailand2 days ago
Medical marijuana is now legal in Thailand
-
Phuket2 days ago
Tsunami remembrance ceremony held on Patong Beach
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Bangkok blanketed by smog for at least another day
-
South1 day ago
Three bombs found on a Songkhla beach after blasts damage famous mermaid statue
-
Krabi23 hours ago
Blacklisted Egyptian arrested in Krabi, changed one letter in his passport name
You must be logged in to post a comment Login