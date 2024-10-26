Pattaya Tourist Police prepares for upcoming high season

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

Pattaya Tourist Police are increasing safety measures for the upcoming high season, especially for the upcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations heading into 2025.

On October 24, Police Colonel Man Rotthong, Superintendent of Tourist Police Division 2, led a meeting to discuss preparations for the high season in Pattaya. Key points included reviewing the Strong Tourism Community (S.T.C.) project and strengthening safety protocols for the festive season.

Advertisements

The Tourist Police will work alongside Thai and international tourist volunteers to maintain security, particularly in popular areas like Walking Street. To enhance communication, foreign volunteers, fluent in 13 languages, will assist, and over 400 trained security staff from local businesses will be on hand to report incidents and support emergency responses.

AI-powered CCTV cameras will also be utilised to monitor and prevent crime throughout the city, as reported by The Pattaya News. Pol. Col. Man remains optimistic about the preparations made in advance, ensuring safe travels for all visitors of Pattaya.

“Pattaya is fully prepared to ensure visitor safety during the high season, so tourists can enjoy their time here with peace of mind.”

In related news, tourists at Pattaya Beach raised alarm bells over the shocking amount of litter strewn across the holiday resort’s shoreline, sparking questions about where it all came from. Visitors reported seeing a disturbing collection of rubbish both floating in the sea and littering the sands, including cigarette butts, plastic bags, water bottles, foam containers, and Styrofoam boxes.

The unsightly mess extends along the entire stretch of Pattaya Beach, with significant piles of cigarette butts accumulating in various spots. Concerned locals are now calling on city officials to investigate the source of the debris, worried that such an eyesore could tarnish Pattaya’s reputation as a premier tourist hotspot.

Advertisements

In other news, Thailand’s Labour Ministry is set to extend the retirement age for both private and government sectors to 65 years, aligning it with countries like Singapore and Switzerland, announced Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.