TikTok sensation: Daring orange tabby cat stuns with pool diving skills

A clip of an orange tabby cat named Fuji secretly diving into a swimming pool has gone viral online after being shared on TikTok. The feline’s antics left the owner baffled, initially thinking the pet had accidentally fallen into the water.

The video was posted on TikTok by the @jaratpongouytrak4 account. It quickly garnered attention from cat lovers as it showcased the mischievous behaviour of Fuji, an orange tabby cat. The owner allowed Fuji and its friend, Incheon to walk around the pool area together. The footage shows Fuji sitting at the pool’s edge, dipping its paw into the water, briefly looking at its friend, and then jumping in. Fuji calmly swam to the other side and quickly climbed out as the owner opened the door. Fuji then raced inside the house.

The amusing clip prompted numerous comments from cat enthusiasts, teasing the fiery orange cat and inquiring about the owner’s feelings. The incident left Fuji’s father, the owner, both baffled and amused as he admitted that he initially believed the feline had accidentally fallen into the water. However, upon reviewing the security footage, he discovered that Fuji had opted for a dip of its own accord.

