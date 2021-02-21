Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025 | The Thaiger

Thailand
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Cash-strapped Thai Airways International plans to buy 20 to even 30 aircraft by 2025, when the airline industry is expected to recover from the Covid-19 crisis. Thai Airways is currently coming up with a rehabilitation plan to recover from its roughly 300 billion baht debt and recently put 35 of its passenger planes up for sale. The 30 new airplanes could cost the company up to 100 billion baht.
Thai Airways will need to submit its plans for the purchase of new aircraft along with its business rehabilitation plan to the Central Bankruptcy Court on March 2. The new aircraft purchases are intended to strengthen the airline’s fleet and replace the sold and decommissioned planes. A source told Nation Thailand that the airline industry is expected to recover by 2025.
A major factor for the airline’s financial problems was the decision back in 2003 and 2004 to buy 10 Airbus A340-500 and A340-600 jets. Due to higher costs for maintenance and fuel, the A340 flights led to significant losses. All but 1 of them have been decommissioned and stored at the U-Tapao airport.
Last November, Thai Airways put 34 used passenger planes on the market in order to survive the financial crisis. Aircraft up for sale include Boeing 747 and Airbus A380 double decker jets.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Police on Koh Samui broke up the “Hippie Festival Samui” at a restaurant on Lamai Beach and arrested 4 French musicians, who were performing at the event, for allegedly working without a work permit. The manager of the restaurant, 48 year old Kannika Thongreuang, was arrested for selling alcohol during hours when alcohol sales are prohibited.
Around 100 Thai and foreign customers at the event, according to Thai media. Bo Phut police checked passports and took 2 bottles of beer as well as a some bills as “evidence” of the alcohol sales. The musicians – a drummer, saxophone player, bass player and guitar player – were all taken to the Bo Phut police station. Thai Visa says police had received complaints about an “illegal party.”
Just last month, on neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan, police broke up a party at the ThreeSixtyBar and arrested 111 people, including 89 foreigners, for allegedly breaking a number of laws relating to Thailand’s Emergency Decree put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui are part of a trio of popular islands off the Surat Thani coast in the Gulf of Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Thailand
Opposition MP could face Lese Majeste charges over parliament speeches
After bringing a no‐confidence censure motion to the PM and his cabinet, the opposition MP is now facing potential charges of lese majeste for allegedly defaming Thailand’s monarchy at yesterday’s censure debate. Rangsiman Rome, a Move Forward lawmaker, allegedly claimed that a certain few “government favorites” and a “royal aide” have been given powers to shuffle around members of the police force at their own discretion.
The Assistant Minister to the PM Office, Suphon Attawong said Rangsiman’s speeches were transcribed word for word and included referencing the monarchy. According to Khaosod English, their legal team looked into it and found that the information is sufficient for prosecution under Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, which is also known as the lese majeste law.
Section 112 prohibits anyone from insulting or defaming the royal family. Violators, if found guilty, can receive a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison per count of defamation.
The 27 year old activist, who switched over to lawmaking, was met with protests by pro‐government leaders during his speeches. In those speeches, he said that police officers could obtain promotions without going through the legal hiring process if they receive a “ticket” that was signed by General Torsak Sukvimol, who is the Ratchawallop Police Retainers Commander, King’s Guard 904.
Rangsiman’s presentation showed a document that can be submitted directly to the Royal Thai Police Commissioner to recommend certain police officers’ promotions or rank changes. The final decision, according to his presentation, is then endorsed by PM Prayut and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan. According to Khaosod, he asked “Does General Prayut have the courage to insist that this is a fair and transparent way to appoint police officers?”
Back in 2018, police colonel Kantapong Nilkham posted on Facebook that a career advance within the police is near impossible without the “ticket,” according to Khaosod.
“If you have a boss, if you have money, if you have The Ticket, you’ll get everything. How can this nation survive? And who will the people depend on?”
Khaosod English also reports that Rangsiman made a “damning allegation” concerning a so‐called “Elephant Ticket,” which allegedly could fast track promotions by cutting through the police force structure. He allegedly went on to say that the scheme was run by a man that serves as Lord Chamberlain to the royal palace, without having any formal position in the police force.
The accusations by Rangsiman sparked immediate protests for him to essentially stop talking. He was encouraged to wrap up the speech and leave out any further mentions of the monarchy.
Rangsiman allegedly followed the recommendation but insisted he was just doing his duty as the Representative of the People. According to Khaosod, he says he’s aware that it could be a “dangerous mission,” but people chose him for the job and he has to carry out his duty to the best of his ability.
But Rangsiman allegedly kept talking by bringing up the allegations at a news conference.
“These Tickets cost millions of baht. So in the end, police have to live off bribes from gambling dens, illegal businesses, and human trafficking,” he said, according to Khaosod.
The 4 day debate ended yesterday, with the no‐confidence vote taking place this morning. Since the coalition parties retain a majority of the seats in parliament, it was expected that all Cabinet members would survive the session, and they did.
SOURCE: Khaosod English
Thailand
82 new cases, 0 deaths- Covid-19 Update
Thailand is reporting 82 new cases of Covid‐19 today, 11 of those imported, with 0 additional deaths over the past 24 hours. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the local infections were found through active case finding and those who previously visited risk areas who tested positive in hospitals, with 44 and 27 new cases detected respectively.
Samut Sakhon province, again, claimed almost half of the local infections, with Bangkok only having 6 cases, and other provinces claiming the rest.
Of the 27 infected cases from risk areas, Samut Sakhon logged 19 cases. Pathum Thani recorded the highest number of cases from active case finding
The 11 imported cases were all those of Thai nationality, except for 2 Americans. The arrivals were from the United States, Russia, Germany, India, Nigeria, Russian, German, Indian, Nigerian, French and Ugandan, France, Kenya, the United Arab Emirate, and Bahrain.
Including today’s newly reported cases, Thailand has claimed 25,323 total cases since the pandemic began. 1,111 people with Covid in Thailand are in hospitals today, with 59 being discharged over the previous 24 hours.
403,036 more people have been infected worldwide with the disease over the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 111.23 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 10,971 to 2.4 million.
The US ranking 1st in the world again, saw 78,640 additional cases over the past 24 hours, with the total amount of deaths rising by 2,428. The total death toll in America is now 507,746 since the pandemic began. Thailand currently is ranked 114th.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Toby Andrews
Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 4:20 pm
I recommend anyone who sell Thai Airways an aircraft demands cash on delivery.
No checks. No money transfers.
This airline will not even refund a one way ticket to Germany, that did not fly, so they certainly will not pay for an aircraft if they can swindle their way out of paying.