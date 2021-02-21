Southern Thailand man arrested for allegedly selling protected animal carcasses online | The Thaiger

Wildlife protection officials arrested a man for allegedly possessing and selling protect animal carcasses. The Phaya Susa National Park and Wildlife Protection Unit raided the 32 year old man’s home in the southern province Phatthalung and seized 31 protected animal carcasses. Under the Wild Animals Conservation and Protection Act, possessing and selling animal carcasses of protected animals carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a fine up to 15 million baht.

Officers say the carcasses were protected birds, including the great argus, purple swamphen and hornbill, as well as protected wildcats including the Asian golden cat, leopard, clouded leopard and tiger. Other protected animals include the Asian black bear, honey bear, serow and Javan pangolin.

The unit says they had arrested a hunter back on January 20 in the Ratchaburi province which borders Myanmar. Officers say they believe the hunter supplied the animal carcasses to the man in Phatthalung, identified by the name Sitthichai, who then allegedly sold the carcasses online.

At Sitthichai’s home, officers say they also found carcasses of non-protected animals like deer, elephants, crocodiles and turtles.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

