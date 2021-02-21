Southern Thailand man arrested for allegedly selling protected animal carcasses online | The Thaiger

image
Southern Thailand man arrested for allegedly selling protected animal carcasses online

Caitlin Ashworth

58 mins ago

Southern Thailand man arrested for allegedly selling protected animal carcasses online
PHOTO: Facebook/ Environmental Conservation Organisation
Wildlife protection officials arrested a man for allegedly possessing and selling protect animal carcasses. The Phaya Susa National Park and Wildlife Protection Unit raided the 32 year old man’s home in the southern province Phatthalung and seized 31 protected animal carcasses. Under the Wild Animals Conservation and Protection Act, possessing and selling animal carcasses of protected animals carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a fine up to 15 million baht.

Officers say the carcasses were protected birds, including the great argus, purple swamphen and hornbill, as well as protected wildcats including the Asian golden cat, leopard, clouded leopard and tiger. Other protected animals include the Asian black bear, honey bear, serow and Javan pangolin.

The unit says they had arrested a hunter back on January 20 in the Ratchaburi province which borders Myanmar. Officers say they believe the hunter supplied the animal carcasses to the man in Phatthalung, identified by the name Sitthichai, who then allegedly sold the carcasses online.

At Sitthichai’s home, officers say they also found carcasses of non-protected animals like deer, elephants, crocodiles and turtles.

PHOTO: Facebook/ Environmental Conservation Organisation

PHOTO: Facebook/ Environmental Conservation Organisation

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

