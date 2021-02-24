Thai Airways president says “no,” they’re not buying more airplanes in 2025

After news that the bankrupt airline was planning to buy 20 to 30 more passenger jets in 2025, the Thai Airways International acting president says “no,” there is no plan to purchase more aircraft, and if flight demand goes up, the strapped-for-cash company will consider renting first.

Nation Thailand reported that the airline was planning to buy up to 30 more aircraft in 2025, which is when the aviation industry is expected to recover after being hit by the lack of travel during the pandemic. Nation Thailand based the report on a “news source” who they did not identify. The airline’s acting president Chansin Treenuchagron says the “rumour” is not true.

“There is a rumour that THAI would submit a plan to buy new planes along with the company’s business rehabilitation plan to the Central Bankruptcy Court on March 2, but this is not true.”

Back in November, Thai Airways put 35 of its planes up for sale in the midst of tackling its 300 billion baht debt and coming up with a rehabilitation plan. Chansin says that the airline planned to decommission old planes that had high maintenance costs and low fuel efficiency before the company started the rehabilitation process.

“In the next five years, the company aims to downsize its air fleet as well as reduce maintenance cost to only necessary level, as well as find new revenue sources and increase administration efficiency in accordance with the current market demand.”

Later on, if and when the demand for air travel increases, Thai Airways will look into market trends and determine a cost effective option for procuring more planes, Chansin says, adding that they will make sure the company “does not lose its competitive advantage in the industry.”

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

