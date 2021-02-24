Thailand
Thai Airways president says “no,” they’re not buying more airplanes in 2025
After news that the bankrupt airline was planning to buy 20 to 30 more passenger jets in 2025, the Thai Airways International acting president says “no,” there is no plan to purchase more aircraft, and if flight demand goes up, the strapped-for-cash company will consider renting first.
Nation Thailand reported that the airline was planning to buy up to 30 more aircraft in 2025, which is when the aviation industry is expected to recover after being hit by the lack of travel during the pandemic. Nation Thailand based the report on a “news source” who they did not identify. The airline’s acting president Chansin Treenuchagron says the “rumour” is not true.
“There is a rumour that THAI would submit a plan to buy new planes along with the company’s business rehabilitation plan to the Central Bankruptcy Court on March 2, but this is not true.”
Back in November, Thai Airways put 35 of its planes up for sale in the midst of tackling its 300 billion baht debt and coming up with a rehabilitation plan. Chansin says that the airline planned to decommission old planes that had high maintenance costs and low fuel efficiency before the company started the rehabilitation process.
“In the next five years, the company aims to downsize its air fleet as well as reduce maintenance cost to only necessary level, as well as find new revenue sources and increase administration efficiency in accordance with the current market demand.”
Later on, if and when the demand for air travel increases, Thai Airways will look into market trends and determine a cost effective option for procuring more planes, Chansin says, adding that they will make sure the company “does not lose its competitive advantage in the industry.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Politics
Former Thai PM Thaksin makes appearance on popular Clubhouse app
Ex-PM Thaksin Shinawatra, who has been living in exile for over 10 years, has made an appearance on the new “Clubhouse” social media app, in which he discussed his battle with Covid-19. Thaksin’s appearance was confirmed by the CARE movement, as he joined a forum hosted by the organisation on Monday night.
Nation Thailand reports that also taking part in the forum were former ministers from Thaksin’s cabinet, including Surapong Suebwonglee, Prommin Lertsuridej, Chaturon Chaisang and Pichai Naripthaphan. According to a Facebook post from CARE, Thaksin appeared under the name he has been using while living abroad.
“Thaksin would appear under the name ‘Tony Woodsame’, as Tony is the name he had used while studying abroad.”
During his appearance, Thaksin confirmed he had contracted the Covid-19 virus but has since recovered. He also brought up the “30 baht cure all” policy of his former party, Thai Rak Thai, designed to deal with Thailand’s healthcare problems. Asked about the current political turmoil in Thailand and how he would deal with protesters if he was still in power, he emphasised the importance of communicating with Thailand’s youth.
“Political rallies in Thailand are caused by young people starting to become uncertain about their future. The government must communicate with these young protesters based on reason, as well as find ways to make Thailand open and free.”
The exclusive, invitation-only Clubhouse app is gaining popularity in Thailand and around the world, helped by the approval of prominent figures like Elon Musk, Kanye West, and Jared Leto. Renowned Thai academic, Pavin Chachavalpongpun, himself living in exile, is also a Clubhouse member.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says 4 of Thailand’s major tourism destinations are to be prioritised in the distribution of vaccines. They are Phuket, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai and Surat Thani. In addition, a further 9 provinces with significant infection numbers are being prioritised in the rollout of the first vaccine doses arriving in the Kingdom today.
Taweesin Visanuyothin from the CCSA says 70,000 doses will go to the hard-hit “highest control” area of Samut Sakhon, where Thailand’s second outbreak began late last year. 8,000 doses are being set aside for medical officials in the central province, along with 6,000 for frontline healthcare workers, 46,000 doses for seriously ill patients, and 10,000 doses for migrant workers and local residents.
Another 105,000 doses will be distributed to similar groups in Bangkok, in the central provinces of Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkram and Samut Prakan, and in the western province of Ratchaburi and the Mae Sot district of Tak.
The Pattaya News reports that 14,700 doses will be sent to 4 major tourist destinations, with 4,700 going to the eastern province of Chon Buri, 4,000 to the southern island of Phuket, 3,500 to the northern province of Chiang Mai, and 2,500 going to the island of Samui in the southern province of Surat Thani.
In the case of the vaccines going to tourism spots, it is not yet known which groups will be vaccinated first, with that decision being left to the Provincial Communicable Disease Committee and other related authorities.
Meanwhile, the CCSA says other plans for the 4 tourism destinations are being considered, including the possibility of “area quarantine”, which would allow vaccinated foreign arrivals to remain within certain boundaries during their quarantine period. The Tourism Authority of Thailand has been pushing for a vaccine passport policy for vaccinated visitors, while PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government may consider lifting quarantine restrictions for vaccinated tourists.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Protests
Pro-democracy activists rally against corrupt police promotion system
The pro-democracy group, Ratsadon, held a rally in Bangkok yesterday, this time with their sights set on Thailand’s police force and the corrupt practices involved in promotion. The system in which officers have to pay bribes to senior figures, allegedly including senior politicians, was highlighted in a debate in parliament last week.
Activists met at the Ratchaprasong intersection in the capital at around 5pm and stayed there for an hour, according to a Thai PBS World report. However, most of the speakers were unknown faces, with more prominent leaders, such as Panasaya Sitthijirawattanakul, aka, “Rung”, and Mike Rayong notably absent. Those who addressed the crowd called on “honest” officers to join them in the fight for justice, as they slammed the widespread nepotism and corruption that is allegedly rife in the police force.
Protesters then marched to the nearby headquarters of the Royal Thai Police and sat on the street outside while speeches continued. At one point, an activist read out a letter which the group says was written by a police officer and addressed to his colleagues. In it, the officer calls on his colleagues to decide if they are serving the people or those in power, and asks them if they think they’ve been fairly treated by their bosses or used for political purposes. After the reading, rally participants were given copies of the letter.
The protest dispersed peacefully around 8.30pm, with organisers saying another rally is planned for today. Activists are being asked to wear black and will gather in front of the Criminal Court in a symbolic show of mourning for the country’s justice system. The “mourning” will last for 112 minutes, to protest Section 112 of Thailand’s Criminal Code, also known as the lèse majesté law. Participants will also call for the release of 4 detained protest leaders, Parit Chiwarak, Anon Nampa, Somyos Prueksakasemsook, and Patiwat Saraiyaem.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thai temple tour, via a jet ski on Bangkok’s Chao Phraya | VIDEO
Former Thai PM Thaksin makes appearance on popular Clubhouse app
4 top tourist destinations to be prioritised for Covid-19 vaccine distribution
Thai Airways president says “no,” they’re not buying more airplanes in 2025
Pro-democracy activists rally against corrupt police promotion system
Bangkok bars are back open, restaurants serving booze again
Health Minister says PM will get AstraZeneca vaccine, too old for Sinovac
PM says Thailand will consider lifting quarantine for vaccinated tourists
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Tourism officials aim for vaccinated travellers to enter Thailand by the third quarter of 2021
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Drunk police officer shoots and beats vendor on Bangla Road in Phuket
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thai FDA approves Sinovac vaccine, 13 provinces to get the first doses
Police launch murder investigation after Thai boxer found dead in Bangkok’s On Nut area
Thai industry leaders warn economy on brink of collapse
Thai PM walkout, easing of covid restrictions | February 19
70 wealthy foreign tourists will be the first to undergo “villa quarantine” at Phuket luxury resort
Why do foreign men like Thai women? A Thaiger vlogger wants to know
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
Thai police officer gets slap down after trying to marry mistress
Some Thais post X-rated content on OnlyFans to earn money during the pandemic
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Thai PM walks out of parliament, accusing MPs of not listening to him
130 new Covid infections today while first group of foreign tourists arrive tonight
DUMBO the rooftop bar in Bangkok, a hidden gem | VIDEO
Thailand tourism officials want to attract Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency holders
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Trending
- Thailand2 days ago
Polygamy is not under Thai law, but the lifestyle is still practiced
- Crime3 days ago
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
- Crime4 days ago
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
- Thailand3 days ago
Cash-strapped Thai Airways plans to buy 20 to 30 aircraft in 2025
- Bangkok3 days ago
Thailand celebrity gets a month in jail for Covid-19 cluster birthday party at Bangkok hotel
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
59 foreign tourists arrive in Phuket, first to undergo the luxurious “villa quarantine”
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok bars and nightclubs may soon reopen, CCSA announcement expected today
- Cannabis3 days ago
Thai government hopes cannabis will be a primary cash crop for farmers
Grumpy John
Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 11:35 am
Why are the Thaiger censors taking so long to post my first comment??? Everyone off to an early lunch?