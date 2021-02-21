Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit | The Thaiger

Crime
Police raid “Hippie Festival Samui,” arrest French musicians for allegedly working without a permit
Police on Koh Samui broke up the “Hippie Festival Samui” at a restaurant on Lamai Beach and arrested 4 French musicians, who were performing at the event, for allegedly working without a work permit. The manager of the restaurant, 48 year old Kannika Thongreuang, was arrested for selling alcohol during hours when alcohol sales are prohibited.
Around 100 Thai and foreign customers at the event, according to Thai media. Bo Phut police checked passports and took 2 bottles of beer as well as a some bills as “evidence” of the alcohol sales. The musicians – a drummer, saxophone player, bass player and guitar player – were all taken to the Bo Phut police station. Thai Visa says police had received complaints about an “illegal party.”
Just last month, on neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan, police broke up a party at the ThreeSixtyBar and arrested 111 people, including 89 foreigners, for allegedly breaking a number of laws relating to Thailand’s Emergency Decree put in place to combat the spread of Covid-19.
Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui are part of a trio of popular islands off the Surat Thani coast in the Gulf of Thailand.
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Crime
Thailand still tracking down Red Bull heir to press charges
Thailand is still tracking down Red Bull heir in order to press charges for the fatal hit and run case that catapulted the issue of preferential treatment for the nation’s high-society citizens.
The Office of the Attorney-General says it is still looking for Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya, with the hopes of capturing him before the statute of limitations expires. An OAG spokesman recently said that if Boss returns to the country by September 3 of next year, it could charge him with using cocaine. That charge, which has been one of the only ones to stick, would carry a 13 year sentence and a fine of up to 260,000 baht.
As for other charges, such as reckless driving causing death, the OAG has more time before the statue of limitations expires. The reckless driving charge expires on September 3, 2027 and carries a 10 year jail sentence and a 20,000 baht fine.
But after allegations of corruption and mishandling of the case have come to light, it seems the search for Boss is moving very slowly. It has been 8 years since he fled the country, after postponing court hearings 5 times. A Thai court only issued an arrest warrant in August of last year, prompting Interpol to issue a Red Notice just last October.
Rumours and sightings have since placed Boss in Dubai, but nothing has been substantiated. Boss is accused of a drug and speed-fuelled, deadly hit and run accident in Bangkok, which killed a police officer back in 2012. The case has been widely criticised by Thai people who say he is receiving preferential treatment due to being part of the Red Bull family, which is listed as one of the richest families in Thailand.
Since the accident, many charges against Boss have been thrown out after the courts found inconsistencies in policework surrounding the crime scene and investigation.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Transgender inmates to get more medical help in Thailand’s jails
Thailand’s transgender inmates will be getting more medical help in jails as The Department of Corrections is seeking to improve services to be in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Currently, Thailand has over 4,000 transgender inmates, or about 1% of the total prison population, spread out in 143 prisons. 1,800 of them are transvestites, 1,200 are transgender women, 352 are gay, 1,000 lesbians and 34 are sex-changed men. 60 of these inmates have already underwent sex change operations.
But only prisons with more space like Minburi, Pattaya, and Khlongprem Central can cater specifically to transgender people. The added medical help will feature psychological counselling among other enhanced support systems with those undergoing sex change operations to be more medically supported under the new system. Those who have completed the sexual reassignment surgeries will have to be examined by a nurse or medical staff before gaining permission to be housed in the women’s section of the jail and vice versa.
But the system still needs to be improved. Currently, potential inmates have their gender legally described by the courts before they enter the prison system and are normally housed in the facilities aligned with their legal gender. For homosexual males, they are housed in the male section of the jail, but in different quarters.
Uthaithani Provincial Prison has been a prison model in providing the appropriate custody and treatment to special groups of prisoners, but with the renewed commitment by the DOC, more prison systems will make changes that will support such sensitive prisoner populations soon.
Thailand has seen its transgender population growing in recent years, which has, in turn, increased transgenders entering into the prison system. Kathoeys, or ladyboys, as they are called in Thai, are males that identify as females, and are considered Thailand’s 3rd gender. As Thailand is a Buddhist country, the country’s culture dictates practising tolerance towards others. But that doesn’t mean Kathoeys have it easy. Apart from sociocultural differences, Kathoeys, or anyone wishing to change their gender are not allowed by the courts.
As of today, it is illegal to change one’s gender, which can pose issues for those transgenders who identify with a different gender role in society.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/Thaicriminology
Crime
40 Thai minors found victimised after Thailand modelling agent arrested for assault and pornography
Investigators say at least 40 Thai minors are victims of a Thai child modelling agency, in Pathum Thani, accused of transnational crimes including child pornography and sexual assault. The company, Nene Modelling Agency, which lies north of Bangkok, was raided over a week ago by the Thai Department of Special Investigation, with a 23 year old “agent” being arrested in the process.
Danudet Sangkaew, who goes by “Nene,” was arrested as part of DSI’s Operation Casting Call, which was created after a tip-off from the Australian Federal Police last year. The investigation was led by a team of international agencies, including FBI, Homeland Security, New Zealand Police and a non-profit called Operation Underground Railroad.
The investigation uncovered more than half a million image files related to child sexual exploitation in Nene’s possession, which included thousands of male children worldwide, between 6 and 15 years of age, in addition to the Thai children.
Nene allegedly approached his victims through schools by pretending to search for young models. Gaining access to schools allowed him to develop trust with the victims’ parents who allowed him to take them to his office outside Bangkok, where he is allegedly abused them.
The modelling agency developed a portfolio that boasted it had worked with more than 8,400 child models since 2013, with the DSI claiming it was a famous modelling agency in Thailand.
The recent uncovering of more than 500,000 child pornographic images is considered “the biggest confiscation in history”, according to an Operation Underground Railroad spokesperson. Apart from images, which were categorised by country, the investigative team found hundreds of thousands of child sexual abuse materials. Those children’s costumes, toys, cartoon drawings and electronic devices were all were used to “groom” the children in order to abuse them.
Nene is detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison, where he faces charges including sexually assaulting children under the age of 13 and bringing pornographic data into a computer system that is accessible by the general public.
Operation Underground Railroad says the investigation has opened up other sources to look into, as the child pornography ring spans multiple countries.
SOURCE: ChannelNewsAsia
Toby Andrews
Sunday, February 21, 2021 at 11:17 am
No, nobodies allowed to enjoy themselves in Prayut’s Thailand.
Do they really expect to attract tourists back for this treatment?