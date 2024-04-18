Can a radical proposal save Phuket’s tourism crisis?

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod English

In a bid for autonomy, Phuket Mayor Saroj Angkanapilas is leading a daring move to transform the city into a special administrative organisation to save it from a tourism crisis. The current system, he claims, is holding back progress, leaving the island paradise struggling to keep pace with global rivals.

“Tourist cities in many countries are far ahead in their development, so Phuket will lose its competitive edge if it continues to use the same administrative system.”

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has yet to receive the proposal but indicated willingness to consider it. With over 10 million tourists inundating Phuket annually, the strain on infrastructure is palpable. Current funds, based on registered residents, fall woefully short of meeting the island’s needs.

The proposed Phuket City Administration Act 2018 promises a radical overhaul, envisaging a directly elected mayor and a slew of new laws to tackle pressing issues like waste management and traffic congestion, reported KhaoSod English.

If successful, Phuket could emerge as a global contender in the tourism arena.

In related news, as the extended Songkran holiday wrapped up on Tuesday, tourists bid farewell to the sun-kissed islands surrounding Pattaya, turning the Bali Hai Pier area into a buzzing hub of activity. Local authorities ramped up services to cater to the influx, ensuring convenience for visitors throughout the holiday period.

Officers stationed at the pier witnessed a remarkable influx of tourists from April 12 to 15, with an average of 30,000 Thai visitors and foreign tourists per day seeking leisure and relaxation on the islands. On April 12 alone, 8,102 tourists set sail on island adventures via 42 ferry services. The numbers surged the following day, reaching 16,885 visitors served by 87 ferry trips.

In other news, Thailand welcomed over 10 million foreign tourists this year alone, leading to revenue exceeding 500 billion baht, reported the Tourism and Sports Ministry. The data, up to date as of yesterday, shows 10,723,953 foreign visitors have contributed to an income of 518 billion baht.