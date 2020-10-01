Buy a meal on a Thai Vietjet flight, get a 40% discount at a hotel | The Thaiger

Thailand
Buy a meal on a Thai Vietjet flight, get a 40% discount at a hotel
Now that the ban on inflight food and drink has been lifted for domestic flights, Thai Vietjet is offering deals to promote their meals. Those who buy a hot meal, either purchased onboard the flight or reserved online, will get a 40% discount for a stay at Serene Phla Resort and Restaurant. The airline just resumed inflight food and beverage services after halting the services for months due to coronavirus prevention measures.
Along with the hotel voucher, the airline is doing a raffle for those who book meals in advance for flights from October 1 to 30. The winners of the lucky draw get 5 hotel vouchers, each for a 2 night stay, valued at 4,800 baht, at the Serene Phla Resort and Restaurant. Winners will be announced on the airline’s Facebook page on November 5.
The airline also has some new meals like green curry with chicken and rice, chicken teriyaki with rice and Chinese noodles. The airline is discounting the meals by 20% if they are booked prior to the flight. The meals can be purchased when buying a ticket.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
เวียตเจ็ทกลับมาแล้ว! กับบริการอาหารแสนอร่อยและของที่ระลึกสุดคิ้วบนเครื่องบิน…
Posted by Vietjet on Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
The Special Tourist Visa is now official and allows tourists in from October 1
The Thai Government Gazette has officially recorded that long-stay tourists would now be allowed to come back to Thailand. The Cabinet approved the measure based on CCSA recommendation on September 15. Some people have already made early enquiries for the new Special Tourist Visa, or STV, which can be officially processed.
Whilst the official announcement is the start of Thailand’s tourism reboot, the government has announced they are only expecting some 1,200 tourist per month under the new scheme, a tiny fraction of the tourist numbers that used to flock to Thailand pre-Covid
Foreigners applying for a Special Tourist Visa should…
• Be a foreigner from a low-risk country wishing to stay for months in the kingdom under Public Health Ministry regulations.
• Accept compliance of preventive measures as prescribed by the government, including submitting to alternative state quarantine in appointed hospitals/hotels for not less than 14 days.
• Provide evidence of a place to stay during the long visit.
• Show proof of payment for hotel accommodation or admittance to hospitals chosen as alternative state quarantine facilities.
At this stage the definition of ‘low risk’ country remains open for interpretation and will change over time. As in the past, we’d urge anyone wishing to apply for the STV to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or a consulate in your home country before making any bookings or paying money for agents or other services.
People applying for the STV will need to provide ONE of the following as evidence…
• Proof of payment for hotel or accommodation to be used after discharge from quarantine.
• Copy of a condominium title deed owned by the visitor or a family member.
• Evidence of renting accommodation – condominium or house.
• Evidence of payment for the purchase or lease of a condominium-type residence that foreigners can legally buy or lease.
“Proof of health and accident insurance policy, which should cover the entire period of stay in Thailand, with insurance for medical expenses in case of outpatient treatment of not less than 40,000 baht and in case of inpatient treatment of not less than 400,000 baht.”
Foreigners with the evidence needed above will be eligible to apply for a one-time STV from Thai embassies or consulates in selected countries.
Eligible visitors will be charged a visa fee of 2,000 baht to stay in the kingdom for 90 days. After this period expires, immigration officers will be able to renew the holder’s visa twice, each for another 90 days at a time. Foreigners must submit an application and pay a fee in accordance with the rules.
The Special Tourist Visa policy is now effective for arrivals October 1 until September 30, 2021.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Retiring army chief failed to fulfil promises of military reform after Korat mass shooting, critic says
The retiring Thailand army chief vowed to reform the military’s business operations after the February 8 mass shooting in Nakhon Ratchasima where an armed soldier shot and killed 30 people and injured 57 others. He failed to fulfil his promise, according to co-founder of the Progressive Movement and a staunch critic of the army Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.
The gunman shot and killed his commander and other soldiers at the Surathampithak army camp before going to Korat’s Terminal 21 shopping mall and firing shots at civilians. The gunman, Jakrapanth Thomma, was then shot and killed by police. Since the shooting, General Apirat Kongsompong has made no steps toward military reform, according to Thanathorn, who was also a former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party.
The motive of the killing is believed to have started with an argument between Jakrapanth and his base commander overpaid commissions on a housing project. In earlier reports, the critic called the army-run businesses, like boxing stadiums, golf courses and resorts, “off-budget funds” because the money is not returned to state revenue, he says.
After the shooting, the General promised to “hastily examine a range of army projects and current practices” regarding army-operated businesses. The critic says the General’s promise of military reform within 100 days was a “lie.” He says the General also failed to hand over documents detailing concessions granted to private companies without bidding, Nation Thailand reports.
At a ceremony last week for retiring generals, the incoming army chief Narongphan Jitkaewtae praised the Apirat for his service and said he would restore peace and be loyal to the Thai Monarchy.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
[ คุณอภิรัชต์ คงสมพงษ์ เกษียณอายุโดยยังไม่ได้ทำตามสัญญาปฏิรูปกองทัพที่ได้ให้ไว้หลังจากเกิดเหตุกราดยิงโคราช…
Posted by Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit – ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ on Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Catch up with the latest daily “Thailand News Today” here on The Thaiger.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Expats
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Thailand’s dominant working expat nationality in past decades has been Japanese, currently making up 18% of expatriates in the country. But, while Japanese expatriate numbers are decreasing, a CBRE report notes that Chinese and Filipinos are on the rise. There were 28,560 Japanese expats in Thailand as of Q3 2020, just ahead of the Chinese expat contingent at 25,811.
As China’s manufacturing has shifted overseas and Filipino expatriates have increased in line with local demand for teachers fluent in English, there’s been a continuing de-centralisation of the expat communities living in Thailand.
Rathawat Kuvijitrsuwan, Head of CBRE Research and Consulting, Thailand says thatJapanese expatriates primarily work in manufacturing, export/retail/automotive, real estate services including leasing, and business services sectors.
“The decline in the Japanese expatriate population in Thailand is due to high industry maturity where locals can fulfil expatriate jobs competently, relatively high wages, and industrial relocation to neighbouring countries such as Vietnam and Cambodia.”
Rapid industrialisation in Thailand between the mid-1980s until the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997 saw a surge in the Japanese expatriate population culminating in Thailand as the fourth largest Japanese population outside Japan at its 2015 peak after USA, China and Australia. However, the population size has experienced a 22% decrease since then, the lowest amount since 2012.
Meanwhile, the amount of Filipino and Chinese expatriates, the two fastest growing nationalities, have increased by 38% (13,146 to 18,472) and 31% (from 18,812 to 25,811) over the past 5 years, according to the Foreign Workers Administration Office.
Chinese nationals in Thailand work mainly in manufacturing as the country shifts its production outside China to avoid US tariffs on Chinese-made goods. Filipino nationals work mainly as teachers due to their native fluency in English and the relatively lower wages than their European, North American, Australian and New Zealand counterparts, making them a strong force behind international and bilingual schools in Bangkok.
CBRE Research reveals that extensions of downtown Bangkok such as Rama IX and Ratchadapisek have become Chinese expatriate hotspots due to amenities such as Chinese-centric restaurants, shops and convenient MRT access. Similarly, On Nut is a preferred area for Filipino expatriates due to lower rentals than early to mid-Sukhumvit while still affording convenient BTS access.
Condominiums for rent along Ekkamai BTS generally command over 15% premium in rent compared to condominiums along Phra Khanong BTS, despite being just one station apart.
“This means affordable midtown condominiums along mass transit lines with a maximum of two interchanges away from expatriate office hotspots could become increasingly attractive to investors seeking rental properties with expatriate demand as expatriate areas could de-centralise outwards in line with high-growth expatriate nationalities and their respective preferred areas.”
SOURCE: CBRE
To find the best selection of condos and other property in Thailand go to Fazwaz.comKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
The Special Tourist Visa is now official and allows tourists in from October 1
Retiring army chief failed to fulfil promises of military reform after Korat mass shooting, critic says
Expat shift drives changes in Bangkok’s condo market
Buy a meal on a Thai Vietjet flight, get a 40% discount at a hotel
Suvarnabhumi Airport extension ready by April, capacity to increase by 15 million passengers
Police confiscate 300 kilos of marijuana in central Thailand drugs bust
More reports of alleged student abuse, parents file complaint against teacher
Thai Airways to provide flights to some international destinations this month
Has Thailand’s suicide rate increased due to Covid-19 restrictions? – VIDEO
Elderly man rescued from top of high voltage power pole in Pattaya – VIDEO
Contestant eliminated from Miss Universe Thailand after manager infiltrates organising committee
83% drop in foreign tourists expected by the end of 2020
Bangkok’s Khao San Road re-opening for local trade
Pro-democracy movement raises issues on LGBT and women’s rights
Thailand beaches may limit visitors until Covid-19 vaccine is available
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
Quarantine could be reduced to 7 days from November, if border re-opening succeeds
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
Thailand’s Special Tourist Visa to be approved tomorrow
Flights to nowhere. The latest ‘cunning plan’ by Thai Airways
Koh Chang resort sues American over bad review
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
Thai Chamber of Commerce urges visa amnesty to be extended after today’s deadline
Mother abandons 3 young children in their locked Bangkok room for 3 days
Covid task force calls for extension to Thailand’s emergency decree
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”
Thailand News Today | Phuket re-opens, TripAdvisor review saga, Samut Prakhan chem spill | Sept 30
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty extended, first STV tourists, teacher sacked | September 29
Thailand News Today | Rumours of amnesty extension, 22 new Covid cases | September 28
Thailand News Today | Emergency Decree, Parliamentary protest, Dark days for hotels | September 25
Thailand News Today | Visa amnesty, sealing Burmese border, Thai airways creditors | September 24
Thailand News Today | Surachet sues, The Nude Panda | September 23
Thailand News Today | Protesters face arrest | Phuket “in a coma”| September 22
Thailand News Today | Amnesty finishes, protest round-up | September 21, 2020
Heavy rain, big protest tomorrow, special tourist visa | Thailand News Today | September 18
Thailand News Today | Hotels wary, rain on the way | September 17, 2020
Thailand News Today | New visa update, Dengue spike | September 16, 2020
Thailand News Today | Another holiday, Business closures | September 15
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Trending
- Environment3 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid getting Dengue Fever
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Visa amnesty runs to October 31 | Complete Thailand Travel Guide (September 2020)
- Cambodia2 days ago
Top 10 must-see towns in Asia
- Bangkok2 days ago
When did Bangkok have its ‘good old days’?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Top 10 things that changed in Thailand during the Covid outbreak
- World1 day ago
The world’s Top 10 languages, spoken by native speakers
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya City council pushes for action against abandoned Waterfront condo project
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 deaths surpass 1 million whilst more reports emerge about former patients’ “brain fog”