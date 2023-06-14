Busted: Cops nab 89 suspects, seize drugs, weapons at party in South Thailand

Photo via ThaiRath

Police arrested 89 suspects at a drug party at a resort in the southern province of Pattalung yesterday. Several types of drugs and weapons were confiscated.

Pattalung Provincial Police Office received a tip-off that the members of a Facebook group planned to hold a party at a resort around midnight. Officers monitored each member until they checked in at a resort and began using drugs.

Once the illegal action was confirmed, the officers swooped and apprehended the entire group. The drug party included 89 revellers, aged between 18 to 35 years old. Some of them were still under the influence of drugs while being arrested.

Officers seized a dozen calibre guns and several types of drugs, including methamphetamine, crystal meth, and ketamine. All of the illicit belongings were left in the forest outside of the resort so they could hide them from the police.

Officers reported that the group visited entertainment venues in the Had Yai district of Songkhla province before inviting each other to join the drug party at a resort in Pattalung. Each member came from different provinces in southern Thailand like Yala, Songkhla, Nakhon si Thammarat, and others.

Officers in the province told the Thai media that all suspects would be questioned and undergo alcohol and drug tests. The public will be updated on the test results and prosecutions soon.

Police swooped on another drug party at an entertainment venue in the Thong Lor neighbourhood of Bangkok. Two Thai women were arrested for possessing drugs while five Thai partygoers, three South Korean tourists, and one Swiss man were apprehended for using drugs.

Two weeks ago, 48 Chinese nationals were arrested at a massage parlour on Phetchaburi Road in Bangkok after they held a drug party inside the venue. The officers seized cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy, happy water, and drug paraphernalia from the group.