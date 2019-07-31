British Pound was close to the worst performing currency in the world | The Thaiger

Connect with us

British Pound was close to the worst performing currency in the world

Nigel Green, the founder and CEO of the deVere Group, a leading independent international financial consultancy, says the GBP (Pound) is going to continue to be battered and bruised in the short-to-medium term, no matter who is leading the political fray.

He spoke out after the Sterling dropped more than 4% yesterday in its worst performance since October 2016, based on an increasing probability of the UK leaving the EU on October 31 in a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.

The hardened rhetoric suggests that the gap between the EU and UK might simply be too wide to bridge if a ‘no deal’ Brexit is to be avoided.

“Mr Johnson is ramping up no-deal preparations and it looks increasingly likely the UK crashes out of the EU in a no-deal scenario in October. Even though this has largely been priced-in by the markets, there can be no doubt that it has also intensified uncertainty and, in response, the already weak pound fell and continues to flounder.

“Should the UK leave with no deal, the pound can be expected to remain weak for several years until the country and the bloc readjusts.”

Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst for Markets.Com, said:  “Tin hats time: All the stops are out and the Pound is now in free fall.

“We could be down two big figures in the day if the USC$1.22 level doesn’t hold (today it’s 1.216 on xe.com). There is now a very real chance that the pound will fall to $1.20 and even below.”

On the bright side, the pound sterling is not the worst performing currency in the world today. That accolade goes to the Madagascan Ariary. The pound, on the other hand, is only the second-worst performing currency in the entire world

SOURCE: LondonInspire | The London Economic

Business

Moody’s upgrades most Thai banks’ credit ratings from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

July 31, 2019

By

Moody’s upgrades most Thai banks’ credit ratings from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’ | The Thaiger

Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments of eleven Thai banks

(1) Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL)

(2) Bank of Ayudhya (BAY)

(3) CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited (CIMBT)

(4) Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIMT)

(5) Government Housing Bank of Thailand (GHB)

(6) KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited (KBank)

(7) Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (KTB)

(8) Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB)

(9) Standard Chartered Bank

(10) TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB)

(11) United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd (UOBT)

Also known as the purple bank, blue bank, red bank, pink bank, green bank, pale blue bank and orange bank.

Moody’s changed the outlook on the long-term ratings of nine of the 11 Thai banks, with the exception of SCBT and TMB, from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’. The outlook on the long-term ratings of SCBT is maintained at stable, while that of TMB is maintained at positive.

The changes in outlooks on the nine Thai banks follow Moody’s affirmation of Thailand’s Baa1 sovereign rating, and change in the outlook for the sovereign’s rating to positive from stable on 25 July 2019. For more information on the sovereign credit rating action, please refer to the Government of Thailand issuer page on www.moodys.com.

Details for banking enthusiasts…

Moody’s has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of KBank, KTB and SCB at Baa1, and those of CIMBT and SCBT at ‘Baa2’.

Moody’s has also affirmed the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of BBL, BAY, GHB, and UOBT at Baa1. At the same time, Moody’s has upgraded TMB’s long-term foreign currency deposit rating to Baa1 from ‘Baa2’.

Further, Moody’s affirmed the long-term foreign currency senior unsecured program rating of BBL, EXIMT, KBank, KTB and SCB at (P)Baa1, and the long-term foreign currency senior unsecured rating of EXIMT at Baa1. The long-term foreign currency senior unsecured program rating of TMB was upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2.

Moody’s has also upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) and adjusted BCAs of BBL, KBank and SCB to baa1 from baa2, and those of KTB and TMB to baa3 from ba1. The BCA and adjusted BCA of UOBT were upgraded to baa3 and a3 from ba1 and baa1 respectively.

The BCAs and adjusted BCAs of these six banks were upgraded because these banks maintained good financial fundamentals despite the still challenging credit cycle in Thailand.

For SCBT, Moody’s affirmed the adjusted BCA at baa2. The BCAs and adjusted BCAs of BAY, CIMBT, EXIMT, and GHB were unaffected by today’s rating actions.

Continue Reading

Business

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know

Bill Barnett

Published

2 days ago

on

July 29, 2019

By

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | The Thaiger

by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com

Taking a 2020 view of Phuket’s hotel development pipeline that has now surpassed 15,000 new keys it’s hard not to be apprehensive. From a macro standpoint, the destination’s airlift and location are key success factors.

But for the myriad cast of new and inexperienced hotel developers out there, perhaps a visit down Alice’s rabbit hole is necessary to see just how to measure success in a crowded playing field. Here is our Top 5:

Bed Factories

As beachfront land and ocean views disappear in an urbanising trend, hotel development is seeing an unprecedented push inland. Big, medium and small box properties are springing up in locations where owners only explanation for a hotel, is that they already owned the land. Typically, these hotels have limited views or curb appeal, are located away from key demand generators and are undisguisable in design and character. Hash tag them as vanilla.

These bed factories are totally geared on volume and tourism as a commodity. This set is the most influenced by market volatility and ultimately the only reaction to occupancy fluctuations is to drop rates, while relying on high-commission OTA’s (online travel agents) to dole out business. In a supply demand imbalance these hotels are most at risk. An industrial approach to tourism rarely works, as there are always other destinations who will undercut you on price. Avoid the factory syndrome if you can.

Having A Brand Is Not Enough

Common wisdom is that brands outperform independent hotels. In Phuket there are many striking examples of independents trading above their branded cohorts, but more telling is the bottom line. They call this the hotel business for a reason and only the bottom line goes to the bank. Certainly, bank lending requirements, and hotel residences are driving a strong amount of branding.

One key market impact is hotel consolidation of global chains, with ACCOR and Marriott properties being scattered across the island and again commoditization comes into play. When we analyse costs of chain management, reality bites when the total absolute cost including system fees, annual assessments, sales and marketing etc. often equate to 8-10% of revenue.

When hotels have scale, this works. When they do not, the bottom line suffers. Likewise, as we look at performance of the brands in Phuket, the reality is that well-managed hotels with key aspects and location win, while for others having the name game not an assurance of success given you are just one of many in playing field that is continually stretched. Brands in many  cases are a good choice but it’s not always a given.

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | News by The Thaiger

One Size Does Not Fit All

I’m a lifelong hotelier and one thing I can assure you is generally speaking hospitality lags many other industries in terms of innovation and change. Hotel developers are slow to understand the dynamic change the smartphone and technology have created in opening up a new world to hotel guests. We have ubiquitous coffee shops which are filled to the brim at breakfast, and the rest of the day mimics one of those movies where aliens have taken all of earths inhabitants to outer space. Dead, empty space.

In Phuket with the thousands of spas, hotels still develop large resort spaces that remain empty for most of the day as guests march out the door with a smartphone in hand.

While hotel chains shout out brand standards and must haves, hotel owners have not taken a similar approach to real estate developers and measure returns in space efficiency. My best example is look at a full-service restaurant in a mall where an operator is paying expensive rent and look at operating efficiency and footprint and compare that to a hotel outlet which typically would have a larger space by 50-100%.

Hotel design, spaces and facilities have to come full circle as a business decision that caters to current and forward demand, and not just reciting the way things used to be done. Less can be more.

Sheep Syndrome (aka copy/paste)

Developer motivation is always an interesting case for hotels. Often times, inexperienced developers want to own a hotel as their friends have one too. They find an architect, look at other hotels nearby, perhaps check an online OTA to see what rates are being charged and that pretty much sums up their entire business development process. They follow their friends or their perceived market competitors just like a flock of sheep being led off a cliff into the surging ocean of hoteldom. Some will sink and some will swim.

All too often the process is not unlike the endless procession of Phuket tourist restaurants with the infamous taglines proclaiming Thai food, western food, seafood and of course pizza. The rationale of the business is to follow the mass, copy and paste, unwilling to ask the hard questions, develop an understanding of the market and commit or be bold enough to walk alone with a product that cannot be classified as ‘same same’.

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | News by The Thaiger

Don’t Be Afraid To Be Niche

As many destinations in the world have seen success with best in class innovative products, Phuket has seen its share of products that attract a wider international audience. Thanyapura with their wellness and sports offering and Twinpalms paired with Catch Beach Club are just two examples. Another emerging trend is complexed hotels with two brands and tiers with a single set of management and back of house.

In Bangkok the Erawan group has done two of these with more under development. Looking at the business model, operating profit is often 8-10% higher with economies of scale and development or investment cost 10-12% lower due to not replicating areas twice.

My final words on how to be a successful hospitality developer is doing exactly that. Take the lead, don’t expect your hotel operator, architect, muse or friend to magically direct you down Alice’s rabbit hole to success. Innovate, take risks and look to the future, not just the present and past.  Teams need leadership as do successful businesses and after all that’s why we call it the hotel business.

Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Business

Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019

Tim Newton

Published

3 days ago

on

July 28, 2019

By

Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019 | The Thaiger

“Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.”

We’re eating in more and dining out less. But we can still enjoy our favourite restaurant food. Welcome to the latest ‘disrupter’ making inroads to our eating habits.

KResearch (a part of Kasikorn Bank) estimates that the food delivery business in 2019 will amount to 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from last year. Food delivery apps are another example of ‘digital disruption’, and are transforming consumer behaviour as well as the restaurants’ food supply chains.

(Thing Food Panda, LineMan and Grab Food among many other franchises and individual restaurants now offering boutique delivery services.)

It’s estimated that food delivery apps and businesses will account for 8% of Thailand’s total restaurant business in 2019.​

The findings show that 63 percent of the respondents to a survey believe that the advent of food ordering apps has changed their food consumption behaviour. Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.

Thailand's food delivery business up 14% in 2019 | News by The Thaiger

The burgeoning food delivery and related application business has increased opportunities for players in restaurant supply chains, including small and big restaurants, to generate more income as they can reach out to new groups of customers beyond their regular catchment of regular eaters.

Delivery motorbike riders can also earn extra income by receiving business from online food delivery platforms; the market share of the delivery motorcycle services is estimated at 3.9 billion baht this year.

Restaurant chains are being forced to add channels for receiving food orders from outside customers and offer a wider variety of menu options.

One thing is for sure, you will see more motorbikes zipping around your area delivery all sort of foods to homes around Thailand.

Mmmm, I feel like a pizza!

Thailand's food delivery business up 14% in 2019 | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

