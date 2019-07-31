British Pound was close to the worst performing currency in the world | The Thaiger

Business
British Pound was close to the worst performing currency in the world
Nigel Green, the founder and CEO of the deVere Group, a leading independent international financial consultancy, says the GBP (Pound) is going to continue to be battered and bruised in the short-to-medium term, no matter who is leading the political fray.
He spoke out after the Sterling dropped more than 4% yesterday in its worst performance since October 2016, based on an increasing probability of the UK leaving the EU on October 31 in a ‘no-deal’ Brexit.
The hardened rhetoric suggests that the gap between the EU and UK might simply be too wide to bridge if a ‘no deal’ Brexit is to be avoided.
“Mr Johnson is ramping up no-deal preparations and it looks increasingly likely the UK crashes out of the EU in a no-deal scenario in October. Even though this has largely been priced-in by the markets, there can be no doubt that it has also intensified uncertainty and, in response, the already weak pound fell and continues to flounder.
“Should the UK leave with no deal, the pound can be expected to remain weak for several years until the country and the bloc readjusts.”
Neil Wilson, Chief Market Analyst for Markets.Com, said: “Tin hats time: All the stops are out and the Pound is now in free fall.
“We could be down two big figures in the day if the USC$1.22 level doesn’t hold (today it’s 1.216 on xe.com). There is now a very real chance that the pound will fall to $1.20 and even below.”
On the bright side, the pound sterling is not the worst performing currency in the world today. That accolade goes to the Madagascan Ariary. The pound, on the other hand, is only the second-worst performing currency in the entire world
Moody’s upgrades most Thai banks’ credit ratings from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’
Moody’s Investors Service upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments of eleven Thai banks
(1) Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (BBL)
(2) Bank of Ayudhya (BAY)
(3) CIMB Thai Bank Public Company Limited (CIMBT)
(4) Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIMT)
(5) Government Housing Bank of Thailand (GHB)
(6) KASIKORNBANK Public Company Limited (KBank)
(7) Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (KTB)
(8) Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (SCB)
(9) Standard Chartered Bank
(10) TMB Bank Public Company Limited (TMB)
(11) United Overseas Bank (Thai) Public Co Ltd (UOBT)
Also known as the purple bank, blue bank, red bank, pink bank, green bank, pale blue bank and orange bank.
Moody’s changed the outlook on the long-term ratings of nine of the 11 Thai banks, with the exception of SCBT and TMB, from ‘stable’ to ‘positive’. The outlook on the long-term ratings of SCBT is maintained at stable, while that of TMB is maintained at positive.
The changes in outlooks on the nine Thai banks follow Moody’s affirmation of Thailand’s Baa1 sovereign rating, and change in the outlook for the sovereign’s rating to positive from stable on 25 July 2019. For more information on the sovereign credit rating action, please refer to the Government of Thailand issuer page on www.moodys.com.
Details for banking enthusiasts…
Moody’s has affirmed the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of KBank, KTB and SCB at Baa1, and those of CIMBT and SCBT at ‘Baa2’.
Moody’s has also affirmed the long-term foreign currency deposit ratings of BBL, BAY, GHB, and UOBT at Baa1. At the same time, Moody’s has upgraded TMB’s long-term foreign currency deposit rating to Baa1 from ‘Baa2’.
Further, Moody’s affirmed the long-term foreign currency senior unsecured program rating of BBL, EXIMT, KBank, KTB and SCB at (P)Baa1, and the long-term foreign currency senior unsecured rating of EXIMT at Baa1. The long-term foreign currency senior unsecured program rating of TMB was upgraded to (P)Baa1 from (P)Baa2.
Moody’s has also upgraded the Baseline Credit Assessments (BCA) and adjusted BCAs of BBL, KBank and SCB to baa1 from baa2, and those of KTB and TMB to baa3 from ba1. The BCA and adjusted BCA of UOBT were upgraded to baa3 and a3 from ba1 and baa1 respectively.
The BCAs and adjusted BCAs of these six banks were upgraded because these banks maintained good financial fundamentals despite the still challenging credit cycle in Thailand.
For SCBT, Moody’s affirmed the adjusted BCA at baa2. The BCAs and adjusted BCAs of BAY, CIMBT, EXIMT, and GHB were unaffected by today’s rating actions.
Top 5 things Phuket hotel developers should know
by Bill Barnett from c9hotelworks.com
Bed Factories
Having A Brand Is Not Enough
One Size Does Not Fit All
Sheep Syndrome (aka copy/paste)
All too often the process is not unlike the endless procession of Phuket tourist restaurants with the infamous taglines proclaiming Thai food, western food, seafood and of course pizza. The rationale of the business is to follow the mass, copy and paste, unwilling to ask the hard questions, develop an understanding of the market and commit or be bold enough to walk alone with a product that cannot be classified as ‘same same’.
Don’t Be Afraid To Be Niche
Thailand’s food delivery business up 14% in 2019
“Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.”
We’re eating in more and dining out less. But we can still enjoy our favourite restaurant food. Welcome to the latest ‘disrupter’ making inroads to our eating habits.
KResearch (a part of Kasikorn Bank) estimates that the food delivery business in 2019 will amount to 33-35 billion baht, up 14% from last year. Food delivery apps are another example of ‘digital disruption’, and are transforming consumer behaviour as well as the restaurants’ food supply chains.
(Thing Food Panda, LineMan and Grab Food among many other franchises and individual restaurants now offering boutique delivery services.)
It’s estimated that food delivery apps and businesses will account for 8% of Thailand’s total restaurant business in 2019.
The findings show that 63 percent of the respondents to a survey believe that the advent of food ordering apps has changed their food consumption behaviour. Diners are increasingly ordering food online platforms, and eating out at restaurants less.
The burgeoning food delivery and related application business has increased opportunities for players in restaurant supply chains, including small and big restaurants, to generate more income as they can reach out to new groups of customers beyond their regular catchment of regular eaters.
Delivery motorbike riders can also earn extra income by receiving business from online food delivery platforms; the market share of the delivery motorcycle services is estimated at 3.9 billion baht this year.
Restaurant chains are being forced to add channels for receiving food orders from outside customers and offer a wider variety of menu options.
One thing is for sure, you will see more motorbikes zipping around your area delivery all sort of foods to homes around Thailand.
Mmmm, I feel like a pizza!
