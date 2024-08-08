British Airways flights to Bangkok to resume end of October

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 16:39, 08 August 2024| Updated: 16:39, 08 August 2024
British Airways is ramping up its flights from London to Bangkok and expanding its codeshare partnership with Bangkok Airways, giving travellers even more options to explore Thailand and Cambodia.

British Airways’ direct route from London Gatwick to Bangkok is back on October 28, after a four-year hiatus. Initially operating three times a week, the service will increase to five weekly flights between January and March 2025, making it easier than ever to reach Thailand’s vibrant capital.

In addition, thanks to an enhanced codeshare agreement with Bangkok Airways, British Airways customers can now seamlessly connect to five new dream destinations across Thailand and Cambodia—all on one ticket. Whether you’re dreaming of the beaches of Phuket, the tranquillity of Koh Samui, the cultural riches of Chiang Mai, or the historic sites of Phnom Penh and Siem Reap, your Southeast Asian adventure just got a whole lot easier.

British Airways Chief Planning and Strategy Officer Neil Chernoff shared his enthusiasm.

“In October, we will be operating our first direct flight to Thailand in more than four years, so it’s a highly anticipated return to our global network. Knowing that this route will be particularly popular with our leisure customers, we’re pleased to be working with Bangkok Airways to offer more choices and make these sought-after holiday destinations more accessible.”

Travellers who are members of the British Airways Executive Club can collect Avios and Tier Points when flying on Bangkok Airways, unlocking perks like lounge access and free seat selection, reported Travel Daily Media.

In related news, Bangkok Airways and luxury resort SO/ Maldives are optimistic about expanding their business in the Maldives, a popular destination among Thai tourists. The Maldives achieved a significant milestone in tourism last year, welcoming over 1.8 million visitors, the highest number in a year, according to the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corp.

