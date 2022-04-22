Thailand
BREAKING: Thailand drops PCR test on arrival, no SHA hotel, ATK test ‘optional’
Thailand’s CCSA has just announced major changes to the county’s Test & Go program, part of the broader Thailand Pass. International travellers will no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival. The requirement to book an SHA+ hotel as part of the Test & Go entry scheme is also dropped under today’s CCSA decision. On April 1 pre-travel PCR test were also abandoned as a pre-condition of entry into Thailand.
The removal of the PCR test for vaccinated travellers is the big headline for today’s changes whilst the CCSA will still recommend an ATK test on the fifth day and expect travellers to monitor their health whilst in Thailand. Insurance coverage requirements will also be dropped from US$20,000 dollar to US$10,000.
Unvaccinated travellers will still need to make, and pre-pay, a hotel booking and do a PCR test on arrival and on Day 5. BUT if they submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before arrival the quarantine period will be waived, according to announcements made at the meeting.
This directly from the TAT website relating to unvaccinated travellers…
SOURCE: tatnews.org
The bad news is that the Thailand Pass remains as a registration for anybody wanting to enter Thailand, Thais and foreigners. Documentation, including vaccination certificates and proof of insurance will still need to be uploaded and approved before your arrival in Thailand.
But both Test & Go and Sandbox are now history, under the changes. The only two categories for entry under the revised system will be vaccinated and unvaccinated.
The CCSA also discussed the re-opening of all land border checkpoints, and has reviewed the colour-coding of provinces based on their infection rates.
Whilst Thailand has now made the changes which won’t require fully vaccinated travellers to do any tests before or after they arrive in Thailand, SOME airlines may still require a PCR test. For unvaccinated travellers, SOME airlines may not carry you unless you are vaccinated. In both cases, check with your carrier before applying for your Thailand Pass.
In other good news it was confirmed that restaurants, even the ones operating as ‘pseudo bars’, and are SHA+ registered, will be able to remain open until midnight. But this ‘official’ requirement has been broadly flouted in recent months as nightlife owners have pushed to return to ‘normal’ operating hours and reboot their businesses.
All this is expected to be enacted from May 1, next week. But a confirmed date has not been announced at this time. All the changes will need to be signed off and published in the Royal Gazette, expected to happen early next week.
PLEASE NOTE: These are just the main points from today’s initial press meeting announcing the broad changes and may be changed before the proposals reach the Royal Gazette for official publishing. That’s expected to happen early next week.
