Phuket

Local man discovers skeleton at viewpoint in Phuket Town

Published

 on 

Photo by The Phuket Express.

A local man going to plant coconut trees near a viewpoint in Phuket’s main city district has stumbled upon something quite unexpected there- a skeleton. The local man found the male skeleton covered with a cloth at the Khao Khad Viewpoint in Wichit neighbourhood on August 20. The uniform on the skeleton was reportedly similar to security guard’s uniforms.

Wichit Police believe the man had been dead for at least six months. They also found that a security guard had gone missing in March of 2022. The missing security guard was a 41 year old man named Songsak Maya. The police are now investigating to find the cause of the man’s death, and identify him to know whether he was the same person.

The skeleton was taken to the Vachira Phuket Hospital for final identification.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

 

