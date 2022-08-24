Pattaya
UPDATE: 16 Middle Eastern joyriders in Pattaya arrested
UPDATE
Pattaya police arrested 16 Middle Eastern joyriders and seized 43 motorcycles on Monday night after complaints from locals. Police made known they are still on the lookout for the rest of the racers and that the relevant motorcycle rental shops would be charged too.
Officers from the Provincial Police Region 2, and Mueng Pattaya Police Station, held a press conference yesterday to report the latest development on the motorcycle racers.
The nationality of the suspects was not discussed at the press conference, police only referred to the offenders as 16 “foreign” motorbike racers and that they had been arrested and fined. The exact nationality of the racers hasn’t been revealed.
Police explained that foreign tourists in Pattaya, especially teenagers, liked to cause a public nuisance and race along Soi Yensabai or Pattaya Sai Song Soi 18, and Pattaya Tai Road because there were many motorcycle rental shops there.
Officers from Mueng Pattaya Police Station promised they would further investigate the roads where foreign racers gather and set checkpoints to entrap them.
The penalties and fines for the racers and the motorcycle rental shops weren’t revealed during the press conference.
According to the Thai Road Traffic Act, Section 43 (8), the racers face a penalty of up to three months in jail, a fine of 2,000 to 10,000 baht, or both, because they are considered to be driving recklessly without concerns for the safety and security of others.
The racers also violated the Thai Road Traffic Act, Section 134: motorists shouldn’t engage in any vehicle racing on the road unless permitted by the authorities. For violating this, the racers would be imprisoned for up to three months, fined from 2,000 to 10,000 baht, or both.
For the rental shops, they could face a fine of up to 2,000 baht for allowing people without driving licenses to rent and drive a vehicle according to the Vehicle Act, Section 56.
ORIGINAL STORY: Locals angry as Middle Eastern joyriders race through Pattaya
Middle Eastern joyriders have turned Sukhumvit Road in Pattaya into a racing track… again, and locals are sick of it.
Locals urged police to use the full force of the law and impose serious measures as the number of racers on Sukhumvit Road has increased over the past two months.
Last night, Thai media reported that a group of more than 30 Middle Eastern road racers gathered in front of the Esso Petrol Station in the southern part of Pattaya in the Nong Prue sub-district of Bang Lamueng district, and turned Sukhumvit Road into a race track. They ignored other cars on the road and raced each other at a high speed, honking their horns, screeching their engines, and annoying residents living by the road.
This isn’t the first time the Middle Eastern motorcycle racers turned the stretch into a racetrack. Two months ago, they took over the Second Pattaya Road and raced each other at night. They went up and down a narrow street, Pattaya Tai Soi 18, made sudden turns and refused to give way to other cars passing by.
Pattaya Police Chief Krirkrit Saiwana explained that tourists from the Middle East usually come to Pattaya in June and July, and they love to rent motorcycles to travel around. The police chief reported they are aware of the situation and are keeping an eye on it. Motorcycle rental shops request copies of their passports and driving licenses before allowing any rental of vehicles.
According to the locals, the number of racers is increasing despite Pattaya police arresting the offenders. Locals add it makes no difference, they come back and race again a few days later.
The locals are demanding the police get tougher on the offenders to stop them from returning.
SOURCE: Channel 3 | Matichon | Khaosod
