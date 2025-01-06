Man arrested in Bangkok for selling illegal firearms online

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Police in Bangkok arrested a 23 year old man for allegedly selling illegal firearms online. The suspect from Nakhon Sawan reportedly concealed the weapons in snack tins for delivery. This arrest is part of a broader crackdown by the police on illegal arms trafficking.

Yesterday, January 5, officers from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led by senior police officials, apprehended Naphatsakorn at approximately 3pm in Nam Song subdistrict, Phayuha Khiri district, Nakhon Sawan. The arrest followed a nationwide policy to eliminate illegal firearms production and distribution.

Naphatsakorn was charged with selling firearms without permission and carrying weapons in towns, villages, or public places without a valid reason.

Police seized two homemade 12-gauge shotguns, two snack tins used for hiding the firearms, and a bronze-gold Toyota pickup truck with Chai Nat registration plates. The police operation was launched after online surveillance teams tracked the suspect to Nakhon Sawan, where he was eventually detained.

During interrogation, Naphatsakorn confessed to selling the homemade shotguns since early November last year. He admitted to conducting around eight to nine transactions, selling two to three shotguns each time.

To evade detection, he concealed the firearms in snack or milk cartons for shipping, using his name and phone number—098920xxxx—for the sender’s details.

“Since I can remember, the whole village has been involved in making illegal guns,” Naphatsakorn said during questioning.

He recounted how, in the past, there was no delivery system, and customers would personally collect the weapons from isolated spots near the village.

The operation to arrest Naphatsakorn comes as part of a strategic push by the Royal Thai Police to curb illegal arms trading and production—an initiative spearheaded by high-ranking officials including Kittirat Phanphuech, the National Police Chief, and Thana Chuwong, the Deputy Police Chief.

This mission aims to address the increasing concerns over illegal weapons in the country, which pose a significant threat to public safety, reported KhaoSod.

Following his arrest, Naphatsakorn was taken, along with the seized evidence, to the Phayuha Khiri Police Station for further legal proceedings. Police are continuing their investigations to dismantle the broader network potentially involved in this illegal arms trade.