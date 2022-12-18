South
UPDATE: Irish kayaker Odhran O’Neill’s body found
Though not a lot of information has been confirmed or released yet, the body of a 22 year old Irish traveller has been recovered from the waters in Khao Sok National Park. He had been kayaking, a popular activity in the region, though the weather has been windy and rainy in the south of Thailand recently, making the waters more dangerous.
His kayak had overturned when he was reportedly just 30 metres from the jetty and he apparently attempted to swim to shore but never made it.
Odhran O’Neill has been travelling in Thailand and went kayaking in Khao Sok National Park yesterday afternoon. His boat capsized around 1pm and Facebook posts suggest he said that he would swim to shore, but he was never seen exiting the water.
O’Neill’s sister Michaela started posting on social media sites within a few hours, asking for help and response from anyone that may have seen her brother since yesterday. The post has been shared on Facebook in local groups in Thailand and by friends and concerned individuals. Odhran’s sister urged anyone with any information to immediately contact her and the local authorities.
Now, devastated family members have posted on Facebook the news no one wanted to have to announce. O’Neill’s body was said to have been found in the waters near the shore shortly after search and rescue efforts began earlier today.
His sister and cousin published heartbroken posts on Facebook confirming Odhran’s death and lamenting a life cut short far too soon. They said he was out seeing the world and living his best life, as all his family had wished for him. They thanked people for their caring and assistance during the search efforts, despite the tragic ending to everyone’s efforts.
In his home town, Lurgan GAA club Clann Eireann posted a mournful update on their social media pages.
“Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill, O’Dowd and McVeigh families at this very difficult time. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dílis.”
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
UPDATE: Irish kayaker Odhran O’Neill’s body found
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world burst
‘Tis the season of the Grinch
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Temple in Pichit wows with rainbow-coloured crematorium
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Education1 day ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Crime3 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
-
Drugs3 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
North East3 days ago
Man faked death to break up with his wife
-
Environment2 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war