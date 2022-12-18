UPDATE: Irish kayaker Odhran O’Neill’s body found

Though not a lot of information has been confirmed or released yet, the body of a 22 year old Irish traveller has been recovered from the waters in Khao Sok National Park. He had been kayaking, a popular activity in the region, though the weather has been windy and rainy in the south of Thailand recently, making the waters more dangerous.

His kayak had overturned when he was reportedly just 30 metres from the jetty and he apparently attempted to swim to shore but never made it.

Odhran O’Neill has been travelling in Thailand and went kayaking in Khao Sok National Park yesterday afternoon. His boat capsized around 1pm and Facebook posts suggest he said that he would swim to shore, but he was never seen exiting the water.

O’Neill’s sister Michaela started posting on social media sites within a few hours, asking for help and response from anyone that may have seen her brother since yesterday. The post has been shared on Facebook in local groups in Thailand and by friends and concerned individuals. Odhran’s sister urged anyone with any information to immediately contact her and the local authorities.

Now, devastated family members have posted on Facebook the news no one wanted to have to announce. O’Neill’s body was said to have been found in the waters near the shore shortly after search and rescue efforts began earlier today.

His sister and cousin published heartbroken posts on Facebook confirming Odhran’s death and lamenting a life cut short far too soon. They said he was out seeing the world and living his best life, as all his family had wished for him. They thanked people for their caring and assistance during the search efforts, despite the tragic ending to everyone’s efforts.

In his home town, Lurgan GAA club Clann Eireann posted a mournful update on their social media pages.

“Unfortunately, it is not the outcome we had all hoped and prayed for. Odhrán’s body has been found this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with the O’Neill, O’Dowd and McVeigh families at this very difficult time. Go raibh suaimhneas síoraí ar a anam dílis.”