Weather
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Heavy rains, high winds and thunderstorms have ferries cancelled and areas closing down for the next few days in the south of Thailand. In the Gulf of Thailand, all ferry services between the mainland and Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao have been suspended for two days. On the Andaman Sea, the national park on the Surin Islands has closed to tourists for today and tomorrow.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains in the south of Thailand with a strong Northeast monsoon sweeping across both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The southern provinces received possible flash flood warnings with overflowing waterways caused by heavy rains as well as swelling waves of up to four metres from the seas. Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Trang, and Yala provinces are all expecting severe weather today and tomorrow.
SURIN ISLANDS
An announcement from Mu Koran Surin National Park yesterday said that thunderstorms hitting the Andaman are expected to produce huge waves up to four metres high, Nation Thailand reports.
The park is off the coast of the Phang Nga province near the Burmese border, and is made up of five islands: Kai, Klang, Ri, Surin Nuea, and Surin Tai. Closing due to weather is not unusual there. In fact, they close every year from May 1 to October 31 when the area usually experiences its heaviest rains each year. The announcement warned of the dangers of the big rains.
“To ensure safety among tourists and prevent damage to people and property, Mu Ko Surin National Park will be temporarily closed on December 18 to 19.”
EAST COAST FERRIES
Meanwhile, in Koh Samui and its surrounding islands, all major ferry operators have cancelled services today and tomorrow. Seatran Ferry and Raja Ferry, which travel between the islands and also to the mainland at Donsak Pier, put out announcements via social media and their apps and LINE accounts.
Seatran explained that the Marine Department had put out a warning order and said that the province was ordered to suspend all ferry services. Raja Ferry used particularly bizarre wording to say they were “pleased to announce that our ferries must stop operation.”
Ferry services offered to refund or rebook those holding tickets for today and tomorrow. On Facebook groups, people were spotted panicking that they would miss their flight and asking for advice about booking private boats to Samui. Commenters were quick to point out that, even if it weren’t illegal to defy provincial orders, if the waters with two- to four-metre waves aren’t save for large car and passenger ferries, it would be extremely dangerous to cross the gulf in a tiny boat.
The official forecast from the Meteorological Department for the south of Thailand is as follows:
- South (east coast):
- Upper part
- Cool mornings with a 1- to 2-degree drop in temperatures.
- Lower part
- Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.
- Temperatures will range from lows of 19-24 degrees to highs of 28-32 degrees. Waves will reach two to four metres, rising further during thundershowers.
- Upper part
- South (west coast):
- Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces.
- Temperatures will range from lows of 22 to 25 degrees to highs of 30 to 33 degrees.
- Waves will reach one to two metres along the coastline and two to four metres further offshore, rising above four metres in thundershowers.
For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Sex toys seized as police arrest 6 Thais on a Pattaya porn set
Where to dine in Phuket this Christmas 2022
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Pheu Thai not ready to name names
Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis2 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Phuket3 days ago
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
-
Education1 day ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Drugs3 days ago
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
-
Environment2 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
North East3 days ago
Man faked death to break up with his wife
-
Crime3 days ago
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls