Connect with us

Weather

Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Surin Islands are closing for 2 days, along with many ferries, due to heavy rains and winds. (via ZuBlu)

Heavy rains, high winds and thunderstorms have ferries cancelled and areas closing down for the next few days in the south of Thailand. In the Gulf of Thailand, all ferry services between the mainland and Koh Samui, Koh Phangan, and Koh Tao have been suspended for two days. On the Andaman Sea, the national park on the Surin Islands has closed to tourists for today and tomorrow.

The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts heavy rains in the south of Thailand with a strong Northeast monsoon sweeping across both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The southern provinces received possible flash flood warnings with overflowing waterways caused by heavy rains as well as swelling waves of up to four metres from the seas. Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Pattani, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Surat Thani, Trang, and Yala provinces are all expecting severe weather today and tomorrow.

SURIN ISLANDS

An announcement from Mu Koran Surin National Park yesterday said that thunderstorms hitting the Andaman are expected to produce huge waves up to four metres high, Nation Thailand reports.

The park is off the coast of the Phang Nga province near the Burmese border, and is made up of five islands: Kai, Klang, Ri, Surin Nuea, and Surin Tai. Closing due to weather is not unusual there. In fact, they close every year from May 1 to October 31 when the area usually experiences its heaviest rains each year. The announcement warned of the dangers of the big rains.

“To ensure safety among tourists and prevent damage to people and property, Mu Ko Surin National Park will be temporarily closed on December 18 to 19.”

EAST COAST FERRIES

Meanwhile, in Koh Samui and its surrounding islands, all major ferry operators have cancelled services today and tomorrow. Seatran Ferry and Raja Ferry, which travel between the islands and also to the mainland at Donsak Pier, put out announcements via social media and their apps and LINE accounts.

The Seatran Ferry sent an announcement to everyone following their LINE account (via Seatran Line)

The Seatran Ferry sent an announcement to everyone following their LINE account (via Seatran Line)

Seatran explained that the Marine Department had put out a warning order and said that the province was ordered to suspend all ferry services. Raja Ferry used particularly bizarre wording to say they were “pleased to announce that our ferries must stop operation.”

Raja Ferries are pleased to announce the 2-day closing. (via Raja LINE)

Raja Ferries are pleased to announce the 2-day closing. (via Raja LINE)

Ferry services offered to refund or rebook those holding tickets for today and tomorrow. On Facebook groups, people were spotted panicking that they would miss their flight and asking for advice about booking private boats to Samui. Commenters were quick to point out that, even if it weren’t illegal to defy provincial orders, if the waters with two- to four-metre waves aren’t save for large car and passenger ferries, it would be extremely dangerous to cross the gulf in a tiny boat.

The official forecast from the Meteorological Department for the south of Thailand is as follows:

  • South (east coast):
    • Upper part
      • Cool mornings with a 1- to 2-degree drop in temperatures.
    • Lower part
      • Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.
    • Temperatures will range from lows of 19-24 degrees to highs of 28-32 degrees. Waves will reach two to four metres, rising further during thundershowers.
  • South (west coast):
    • Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces.
    • Temperatures will range from lows of 22 to 25 degrees to highs of 30 to 33 degrees.
    • Waves will reach one to two metres along the coastline and two to four metres further offshore, rising above four metres in thundershowers.

For more information on Domestic Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather33 mins ago

Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Central Thailand37 mins ago

Murder in the temple – don’t drink and pray
South1 hour ago

Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
Sponsored1 day ago

St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
Crime3 hours ago

Bail denied for celeb couple running porn and gambling websites
Thailand3 hours ago

Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
Thailand4 hours ago

Celebrity internet royalist arrested for fundraising fraud
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Koh Samui20 hours ago

Koh Samui welcomes second cruise ship, 2,500 tourists
Tourism20 hours ago

Tourist police warn travellers of Thai scams
Drugs21 hours ago

Chinese Pattaya nightclub owner nowhere in sight as cops seize token assets
Visa22 hours ago

Phuket Immigration crackdown nets 138 total violations
Cambodia23 hours ago

Cambodian call centre scammers rounded up on Thai border
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

King and Queen test positive for Covid-19
Technology1 day ago

Superpowers fight for supercomputer supremacy
Thailand1 day ago

Nation hosts prayers for Princess, Royal Family visits
Environment1 day ago

Hippos swallows toddler in Uganda, spits him out again
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending