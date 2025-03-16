Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2025
223 1 minute read
Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project
Picture courtesy of EXAT

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) is seeking private sector involvement in the Phuket Expressway Project to enhance road infrastructure, alleviate traffic congestion, and improve connectivity for both locals and tourists.

On March 7, a public hearing took place at the Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit, where private investors were invited to share their views on the project’s feasibility and investment potential.

The consultation aims to gather valuable insights from investors, which EXAT plans to utilise for the efficient and sustainable development of Phuket’s expressway network.

EXAT Governor Surachet Laopoolsuk led the session, highlighting the agency’s dedication to upgrading Phuket’s road system through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, as outlined in the Public-Private Partnership Act of 2019.

Related Articles

The project is structured in two phases: the Kathu-Patong Section, spanning 3.98 kilometres, and the Mueang Mai-Koh Kaew-Kathu Section, covering 30.62 kilometres, making a total of 34.60 kilometres.

The government is responsible for land acquisition, while EXAT will manage the design, construction, and maintenance, including toll collection and traffic control systems.

Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of EXAT

Private investment is sought for various aspects, with Phase 1 expected to cost 16.76 billion baht (US$499 million) and Phase 2 projected at 45.93 billion baht (US$1.36 billion).

System work construction for both phases is estimated at 2.23 billion baht (US$66.46 million), with operation and maintenance costs over 30 years projected at 24.8 billion baht (US$739 million).

The toll for Phase 1 will adopt a flat-fee structure, starting in 2030 at 15 baht (US$0.45) for motorcycles, 40 baht (US$1.2) for four-wheel vehicles, 85 baht (US$2.5) for six- to 10-wheel vehicles, and 125 baht (US$3.73) for larger trucks.

Phase 2 will use a distance-based toll system, with base fees of 40 baht (US$1.2), 80 baht (US$2.4), and 120 baht (US$3.6) for different vehicle categories, plus additional per-kilometre charges, reported Phuket News.

Traffic forecasts predict around 69,386 vehicles daily by 2030. The project’s financial internal rate of return (FIRR) is 1.82%, with an economic internal rate of return (EIRR) at 18.85%, demonstrating strong economic potential.

According to a report by Matichon, Surachet remains confident that construction of the expressway will commence within the year.

Photo: EXAT

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires

5 hours ago
Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy Thailand News

Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy

5 hours ago
Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project Phuket News

Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project

5 hours ago
Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown Crime News

Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown

7 hours ago
Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people Bangkok News

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

7 hours ago
Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack Crime News

Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

7 hours ago
South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation Pattaya News

South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

8 hours ago
Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade Thailand News

Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

8 hours ago
South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna Phuket News

South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna

8 hours ago
Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions Thailand News

Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions

8 hours ago
Fifteen Thai nationals charged for online gambling in Cambodia Crime News

Fifteen Thai nationals charged for online gambling in Cambodia

9 hours ago
Major drug bust in Songkhla uncovers drugs worth 117 million baht Crime News

Major drug bust in Songkhla uncovers drugs worth 117 million baht

9 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for motorcycle theft in Chumphon disturbance Crime News

Nigerian man arrested for motorcycle theft in Chumphon disturbance

9 hours ago
Three missing found after Rama 2 overpass collapse tragedy Bangkok News

Three missing found after Rama 2 overpass collapse tragedy

9 hours ago
Thai weather warning: 49 provinces to face severe storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thai weather warning: 49 provinces to face severe storms

9 hours ago
Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads Phuket News

Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads

1 day ago
Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck Thailand News

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

1 day ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Pha Ngan party Thailand News

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Pha Ngan party

1 day ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal Thailand News

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

1 day ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers Thailand News

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

1 day ago
Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

1 day ago
Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion Phuket News

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

1 day ago
Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht Thailand News

Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht

1 day ago
Phuket NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee5 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2025
223 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

1 day ago
Phuket leads Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism

Phuket leads Thailand’s push for sustainable tourism

1 day ago
Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all

Phuket mayor vows clean drinking water for all

2 days ago
No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

No freedom at Freedom Beach: Land dispute sparks Phuket showdown

2 days ago