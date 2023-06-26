RTAF officer tragically dies in a motorcycle accident near Bangkok hospital

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

In the early morning hours of this morning, a tragic traffic accident claimed the life of a Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) officer, who was catapulted from his motorcycle after colliding with a median strip barrier near Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Bangkok. On-site inspection revealed severe damage on both the officer’s Honda Click and the concrete barrier. Police are working diligently to review the surrounding surveillance footage for further insight into the circumstances leading to the fatal incident.

At approximately 2am, officers from Sai Mai Police Station were alerted to a traffic incident involving a motorcycle and a median strip barrier near Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital on Phahonyothin Road, in the Sai Mai area of Bangkok. Responding officers, military police, and medical professionals from Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital, accompanied by volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, were dispatched for an immediate investigation.

It was reported that the fatal incident occurred near a U-turn, about 50 metres from the hospital. The scene of the accident was a three-lane road at the leftmost lane, where a Honda Click motorcycle with the registration number 5ขว7664 กทม. was found. The motorcycle had suffered extensive front damage, including visible marks from an impactful collision against the concrete median barrier and an electric pole. Impact severity was further evidenced by the fractured front shock absorber, broken front mag wheel, and a detached seat with scattered motorcycle parts littering the carriageway, reported KhaoSod.

A short distance away, approximately 5 metres into the rightmost lane, the rider, identified as 28 year old RTAF officer Thinnakorn (surname withheld), was found lifeless. His body, clothed in a blue round-neck T-shirt and black shorts, bore multiple injuries including a broken hip and both legs oddly bent. A full-face helmet was also recovered from the scene which was documented and held as evidence.

Following the initial examination, it was noted that the median strip concrete barrier bore scrape marks from the collision. The officers are set to further check the surrounding CCTV footage to determine whether the motorcycle lost control and fell on its own, or if a second vehicle was involved.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased officer was transported for an autopsy at the forensics department of Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital to ascertain the exact cause of this tragic death.