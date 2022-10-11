Thailand
Beware of snakes when the Chao Phraya river overflows, officials warn
As Bangkok and Pathum Thani prepare for the Chao Phraya river to overflow, officials warn people affected by floods to look out for poisonous snakes, scorpions, and centipedes.
Water levels in the Chao Phraya river are reaching breaking point in lower central Thailand. The river is teeming with snakes which will flood into urban areas when the river overflows, warns Pathum Thani Provincial Organisation.
A snake-catching team has caught 80 snakes so far this rainy season in Pathum Thani province alone – from pit vipers to cobras to pythons.
Communities downstream, including Bangkok, are expected to flood as a large body of water makes its way southward from the north. The Chao Praya barrage in Chai Nat province – the main regulator of water from the north – increased its water discharge to 3,113 cubic metres per second on Sunday. It is the highest measurement so far this year.
Pathum Thani Provincial Organisation posted photos of the team capturing a snake with the following message…
“The municipality would like to warn residents affected by floods – please be careful of the danger presented by poisonous animals like snakes, centipedes, and scorpions that attempt to escape the water by hiding in dark corners of your home. If you get bitten or stung it could be life-threatening.”
If you do get bitten by a poisonous snake, there’s a chance you will survive, but only if you act fast. Read the Thaiger‘s guide on ‘What to do if you get bitten by a snake in Thailand‘ just in case.
Monsoon season is expected to linger a little longer this year. Floods continue to disrupt life in central, north and northeast Thailand. In some parts of Ubon Ratchathani province, houses are completely submerged.
If you are affected by the flooding and need urgent assistance, contact the Thai Government’s English-speaking Tourist Police, who can be reached nationwide by dialling 1155.
