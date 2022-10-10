Connect with us

Flooding in Ubon Ratchathani province is dangerous

Thai media today reported the flood situation in the Isaan province of Ubon Ratchathani is deadly serious and dangerous.

The flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani is getting worse said reports. The water level is quickly increasing and almost the whole province is affected.

Agricultural areas, roads, and bridges have been destroyed while some houses are underwater.

Yesterday, one of the region’s biggest malls, DO Home, in the Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani suffered a flash flood that left over 100 staff trapped inside the mall.

A rescue team rushed to the scene but found all of the staff safe. They didn’t want to be rescued. They wanted to stay and take care of the shop’s products.

A Member of Parliament, and the leader of the Move Forward Party, Pita Limjaroenrat, reported that he visited the province yesterday. He said the situation was worse than the huge floods in Thailand 11 years ago in 2011.

Pita reported that the floods would continue hitting other provinces in Isaan from Ubon Ratchathani to Si Saket, Surin, Buriram, and Khon Kaen. He also added that Ubon Ratchathani needed support as the water would lie there for several months.

Thai netizens posted pictures of flooding in the province on social media and demanded government departments help residents by using the hashtag #น้ำท่วมอุบล or #UbonFlood at the top of Thai Twitter this morning.

The netizens said…

“The flood in Ubon Ratchatani this year is the worst. People can’t travel anywhere. The government should do something right now. Ubon Ratchathani people, I’m rooting for you!”

“We travelled by military trucks and had to queue up from 5am. The trucks had to stop operating in some areas because the water was getting higher and higher. There were only 11 trucks. Some had been used too much and were broken.”

“No breaking news from any media agencies or television channels. The flooding in Ubon Ratchathani is getting worse. The water will not reduce anytime soon.”

 

 

 

 

Trending