Bangkok’s Red and Purple Lines to get 20-baht flat fare extension

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Transport Ministry has decided to extend the 20-baht flat fare on the Red and Purple electric railway lines indefinitely, despite the policy originally being set to conclude in November. This decision comes after a 26% increase in passenger flow was observed.

Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced that the ministry remains committed to maintaining the flat fare, particularly for the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) Red Lines and the Metropolitan Rapid Transit’s (MRT) Purple Line.

A pilot project for this initiative was approved by the Cabinet and will be conducted between October 16 last year and November 30 this year, aiming to alleviate the cost of living for commuters.

Suriya confirmed that the policy would continue without interruption, and if necessary, the Transport Ministry will seek approval from the new Cabinet to extend the project beyond its initial November 30 deadline.

Passenger numbers on the SRT Red Lines and MRT Purple Line rose by approximately 26%, from 21.3 million between October 16, 2022, and July 31, 2023, to 26.92 million between October 16, 2023, and July 31, 2024. Despite this increase, revenue fell by nearly 19%, from around 533 million baht to around 432 million baht during the same periods.

Suriya shared that the ministry aims to implement the 20-baht flat fare across all electric railway lines in the Bangkok Metropolitan Region by next September.

The ministry is currently preparing to present a draft of the Common Ticketing System Management Act to the new cabinet. This legislation seeks to secure funding, support operations, and address the limitations of the current concession contract.

“The process has been delayed for about a month due to the transition to the new government.”

Additionally, the government plans to hire a consultancy to evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of reclaiming the right to operate electric railway systems from private companies, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thailand will launch a new train service linking Bang Sue in Bangkok to Penang, Malaysia, within the next two to three months.