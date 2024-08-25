Thaksin suggests reacquisition of private transit projects for 20 baht

Image: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill/Bangkok Post

The Transport Ministry is considering establishing an infrastructure fund aimed at repurchasing mass rapid transit projects from private entities, following a proposal by former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra. Public ownership of these services could potentially allow for a standard fare of 20 baht per ride.

Caretaker Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit announced yesterday, August 24, that the ministry intends to explore the proposal highlighted by Thaksin during his ‘Vision for Thailand’ event, also held yesterday.

The 75 year old Thaksin suggested that the government should reacquire private electric train projects to achieve the 20 baht flat fare per trip. The former Thai premier also recommended implementing congestion charges on car users to subsidise public transport and proposed expanding local airports to bolster tourism.

Suriya reveals that the ministry is aligning with this vision and is planning to create an infrastructure fund for this purpose, announcing a potential collaboration with the Finance Ministry.

“We will collaborate with the Finance Ministry to establish the fund. The funding will be sourced from the Ministry of Finance and will be distinct from the Joint Ticket Promotion Fund, which currently offsets the differences in electric train fares.”

Secretary-General of the Thailand Consumer Council (TCC), Saree Aungsomwang expressed her support for Thaksin’s proposal for a uniform fare system. She also advocated for the integration of various transport modes, including express boats, public buses, and electric train services, under a single policy to enhance public benefit.

In addition to the flat fare proposal, Thaksin’s other suggestions are under consideration. Suriya mentioned that he has directed the Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning (OTP) to evaluate the feasibility of a congestion charge. This charge would apply to vehicles operating in congestion-prone areas where mass rapid transit services are accessible.

Potential areas for implementing congestion charges include Ratchadapisek, Siam, and Sukhumvit, drawing inspiration from similar systems in cities like London and Singapore.

The ministry also has plans to transfer the management of 29 airports currently overseen by the Department of Airports to Airports of Thailand (AoT) over the next decade. The first phase of this project includes the airports in Krabi, Udon Thani, and Buriram.

Suriya, accompanied by Caretaker Deputy Minister Manaporn Charoensri, visited Samui International Airport in Surat Thani to assess its operational progress.

The airport recorded over 1.4 million visitors in the first half of this year, marking a 22% increase from the same period last year. He noted that the airport, owned and operated by Bangkok Airways Plc, has the capacity to handle up to 16,000 passengers per day, or approximately 6 million passengers annually, reported Bangkok Post.