Thai soldier caught selling explicit videos of ex-girlfriend online

Published: 17:56, 20 February 2024
A Thai woman sought help from non-profit organization Be One after police did not file charges against a soldier who sold explicit videos of her online.

The 19 year old victim, identified only as A, told the Be One organisation that her ex-boyfriend, Sergeant Apisit, secretly recorded videos during sexual activities and sold them online. She broke up with him a few years ago and only recently learned about the videos when her friends came across them on several platforms.

The victim stated that her identity and private parts were clearly visible in the videos, which had ruined her reputation and caused embarrassment. She even thought about suicide when she realised the severity of the issue.

A contacted Apisit to inquire about the videos, and he admitted to sharing them on Twitter. However, Apisit denied selling the videos, claiming he only posted them and someone else might have sold and shared them on other platforms.

According to A, Apisit apologised and offered money to resolve the matter, but A did not want money. Apisit claimed that he had deleted the videos but he could not control their presence on other platforms.

A expressed her desire for Apisit to face the consequences of his actions and filed a complaint with Chanasongkram Police Station. However, the police suggested that she should agree to a settlement and accept compensation.

A said Apisit serves in the Artillery Division under the Royal Thai Army (RTA) in the central province of Lob Buri, and she was concerned that his military position might help him evade charges. So, she turned to the non-profit organisation.

The organisation reported the matter to the Ministry of Defence, and the ministry promised to investigate the case within 30 days, issuing a punishment against Apisit if found guilty.

The RTA came forward to announce today, February 20, that Apisit confessed to his action. This confession would result in the maximum penalty from the RTA, with the soldier being detained for 45 days during further investigation and facing potential expulsion from his position.

The RTA promised to provide justice to the victim and ensured cooperation with police and relevant departments throughout the legal proceedings.

