Ex-MP takes legal action against Thai comedian Udom

Another complaint has been filed against Thai comedian Udom Taepanich. Parina Kraikupt, former Ratchaburi MP, initiated legal proceedings under Section 112 at the Po Tharam Police Station. The news of the incident was shared by the journalist Sarayuth Sutthasanachinda on his page.

Parina posted following the uproar surrounding Udom, accompanied by the message:

“Really can’t sleep, really want to rest, but can’t bear it. Admitting to once admiring him but exploiting the monarchy for personal gain is vile. #HopingForAHarshSentence #LetTheCourtPunishHim”

Parina took legal action against Udom, also known as Big Nose, under Section 112 at the Po Tharam Police Station.

This legal development has captured the public’s attention, underscoring the ongoing tension between freedom of expression and the protection of Thailand’s monarchy. Section 112, referred to as the lese-majeste law, is among the strictest in the world, shielding the royal institution from criticism and scrutiny.

Offenders can face lengthy prison sentences if found guilty, and the law has been a point of contention within Thailand and internationally, reported KhaoSod.

The former MP’s decision to pursue legal recourse reflects a stance that aligns with the defence of the monarchy, a fundamental element of Thai identity for many citizens.

Her reference to public punishment, a concept rooted in historical practices of maintaining social order, adds a layer of cultural significance to the unfolding legal drama.

ORIGINAL STORY: Netflix comedian slammed for misrepresenting Thai philosophy

A complaint has been lodged by a former advisor to the Parliamentary Commission on Law, Justice, and Human Rights, Sonthiya Sawasdee, against Udom Taepanich, also known as Nose, for potentially misleading content in his Netflix stand-up comedy special.

The special, Diew Special Super Soft Power, which reaches an audience of 91 million subscribers, is under scrutiny for possibly distorting the principles of Thailand’s Sufficiency Economy philosophy.

Sonthiya made headlines yesterday, May 6, when he presented his grievance to the Metropolitan Police Bureau Commander, Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, demanding a thorough investigation into Udom’s performance. The key issues at stake involve the accuracy of the information presented by Udom, the alignment of his content with the Sufficiency Economy philosophy, and the impact of potential misinformation on the public’s understanding of this significant economic approach.

The Sufficiency Economy philosophy, deeply rooted in Thai culture, promotes moderate living, prudence, and self-immunity for sustainable development. It is a subject of national pride and is widely respected across the country. The complaint emphasises the need to determine whether Udom’s comedic take on the subject in his Netflix special has compromised the integrity of this philosophy.

Santhiya’s move to file the complaint stems from concerns that Udom’s presentation may have been in jest, potentially twisting the philosophy’s objectives for entertainment purposes. The inquiry requested by Santhiya seeks to establish three main points: whether Udom discussed the Sufficiency Economy philosophy, whether the data he presented corresponded with the philosophy’s objectives or was manipulated for humour, and whether the dissemination of false or partially distorted information could lead to public misunderstanding of the philosophy.

Udom, popularly known for his comedic style, might not have anticipated that his act would trigger such a serious response. His programme, which has garnered millions of viewers on Netflix, is now under the microscope for its content’s fidelity to Thai values.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has yet to comment on the matter. This case highlights the delicate balance between freedom of expression and cultural respect in a country where entertainment often intersects with educational content.

The investigation will determine whether Udom’s content was a harmless parody or an offence to a cherished national principle, reported Khaosod.