Bangkok Pride parade aims to boost Thailand’s 2028 World Pride bid

Bangkok is set to host a Pride parade on June 4, with the theme “Door to Equal Asia,” as the city prepares to bid for World Pride 2028. Waaddao Chumaporn, the founder of Bangkok Pride, informed the Bangkok Post that this year’s event will be larger than the previous year, highlighting Thailand’s preparedness to host the global celebration in 2028.

The upcoming parade is a collaborative effort between Naruemit Pride, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), over 40 civil society organisations, and members of the private and public sectors. Featuring six marching groups, each representing a colour of the pride flag, the parade will focus on the importance of health and well-being within the LGBTQ+ community. Additionally, it will promote social justice messages for those living with disabilities and ethnic minorities, reports Bangkok Post.

The parade will commence at 2pm on June 4, starting at the Pathumwan intersection in front of the Bangkok Arts and Cultural Center and concluding at the Ratchaprasong intersection. Waaddao stated, “Last year, about 20,000 people attended the march at Silom Road. For this year, we aim for 20,000 marchers and 100,000 spectators.”

Around 2,000 volunteers will assist with the event, under the supervision of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and the BMA. A total of 38 organisations will participate in the parade to show their support for LGBTQ+ rights, including representatives from the National Human Rights Commission, the Justice Ministry, UN agencies, and various embassies.

Waaddao highlighted Thailand’s potential to serve the LGBTQ+ community worldwide due to its tolerance, describing the country as a “safe space” for LGBTQ+ individuals, particularly those from intolerant nations. She suggested that Thailand could capitalise on the LGBTQ+ tourism market through the tourism, entertainment, media, and health and wellness industries.

Other parades will take place across the country to promote awareness and tolerance. Furthermore, the Naruemit Pride group is set to organise an art exhibition titled “Road to Bangkok World Pride 2028” on May 29 in front of the BACC building.

Waaddao emphasised the importance of the Pride parade, stating, “Pride parade is not only about celebrating who we are but also about elevating the livelihoods of the LGBTQ+ community. We also want to signal to the government to accelerate LGBTQ+ laws to ensure that our country becomes truly LGBTQ+ friendly. If we can celebrate pride every year, we will open the door of equality to neighbouring countries, and it will show our readiness to become the 2028 World Pride host.”