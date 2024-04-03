Bangkok man arrested for flaunting gun while intoxicated

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Bangkok police arrested a 60 year old man following reports of him brandishing a firearm while intoxicated at a rental room.

The arrest was a coordinated effort by senior law enforcement officers, including Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, the Metropolitan Police Chief, and his deputies, along with investigative officers from the fourth subdivision.

The man, Prasobchok, also known as Chok Samkok, faced charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit from the local registrar. Seized during the arrest were a Norinco model 213 semi-automatic pistol, 39 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 14 rounds of .38 calibre ammunition, and a knife. The arrest took place at his rented room located in Phetkasem 26 Alley, Pak Khlong Phasi Charoen Subdistrict, Phasi Charoen District, Bangkok.

The investigation leading to the arrest began after the division’s detectives received complaints from citizens about an individual publicly carrying a firearm, flaunting the weapon, and allegedly using drugs at the rental property. Prasobchok, who had a history of illegal gambling and lacked a firearm permit, was identified as the suspect.

Upon confirmation of his residence, authorities obtained a search warrant from the Thonburi Criminal Court. During the search, they apprehended Prasobchok and confiscated the aforementioned weapons, reported KhaoSod.

The man confessed to the crime and was initially taken to Phasi Charoen Police Station for legal proceedings.

