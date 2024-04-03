Local beauty queen stuns at Chaiyaphum military draft

Picture of Passaraporn Tichai courtesy of Sanook

The annual military draft in Chaiyaphum province witnessed an extraordinary event yesterday as a local beauty queen, known as Gantong, reported for service, stunning the crowd with her striking appearance.

Gantong, who has a history of pageantry success, including recent titles such as Miss Teen GOSOCIAL Queen Thailand 2021 and the Nong Khai’s Daughter of the Mekong River 2022, took to social media to announce her enlistment, sparking widespread online excitement.

At the Ban Khwao district office, the venue for the military conscription process, Gantong’s arrival was nothing short of a sensation. Her beauty, which many women would envy, was accentuated by her modest yet glowing attire of a simple T-shirt and jeans.

Her social media post, featuring a photo of herself holding the necessary documentation for the draft, was captioned with a patriotic “Reporting for duty to serve the country 2024” and hashtagged “#MilitaryDraftAngel,” capturing the attention of netizens.

Gantong, whose full name is Passaraporn Tichai, has an impressive track record in the beauty pageant circuit. Her collection of crowns includes the Miss Teen GOSOCIAL Queen Thailand 2021 and the more recent Daughter of the Mekong River 2022 title from Nong Khai province. Her achievements in these events have established her as a notable personality in the region.

Currently, Gantong is furthering her education in the Faculty of Communication Arts, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at Suan Dusit University. Her participation in the draft has brought a unique flair to the typically straightforward military enlistment procedure, and her social media announcement has only amplified the public’s intrigue and admiration.

The military draft in Thailand is a rite of passage for many young men, but it is not every day that a beauty queen graces the event with her presence. Gantong’s enlistment has become a talking point, not just for her standout beauty but also for her commitment to fulfilling her duties as a citizen.

Her willingness to partake in the national service alongside her peers has been met with praise, highlighting the diversity of individuals who come forward to serve the country.

As the online community continues to buzz about Gantong’s involvement in the military draft, it is clear that her beauty and achievements have left a lasting impression. Her story serves as a reminder that the call to service knows no bounds and can unite individuals from all walks of life under the common goal of national duty.