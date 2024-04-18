Bangkok aims to reduce plastic use with more water refill stations

To combat plastic pollution, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA)’s Bottle Free Seas project has proven to be a roaring success, with plans now underway to expand its reach by installing an additional 200 drinking water refill points across the city.

Launched last August, this eco-initiative has already made a significant dent in plastic bottle consumption, slashing the usage of a staggering 456,894 plastic bottles.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the brains behind this green revolution, revealed that the refill stations, set up in partnership with the Environmental Justice Foundation, aim to provide a convenient alternative to plastic bottles for the public.

“Every time a bottle is refilled at these stations, one less single-use plastic bottle is used.”

Currently, these free drinking water refill stations are strategically located at various hotspots across the city, including Benjakitti Park, Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, CentralWorld, Seacon Square, Fortune Town, Thanaburi Ramya Park, Wachirabenchathat Park, Na Phra Lan Tunnel, and Tha Maharaj shopping centre, reported The Nation.

With plans to extend the project’s footprint to public health service centres, district offices, and more public parks, Governor Chadchart has called upon the private sector and philanthropic organisations to join forces in this noble cause.

“If everybody collaborates, we will be able to achieve the installation target in the blink of an eye.”

