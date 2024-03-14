Bangkok considers law to pave way for fair land compensation

Photo courtesy of Somchai Poomlard

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is exploring the possibility of implementing a city planning law that provides compensation to landowners whose properties are required for public infrastructure improvements.

Bangkok Deputy Governor Wissanu Sapsompol announced yesterday, March 13, that the BMA has requested several property owners to allow a portion of their lands to be utilised for the expansion of neighbouring footpaths and the construction of ramps for wheelchair users.

Several landowners have responded positively to the request from the City Hall, which is currently advancing with the expansion projects. However, Sapsompol acknowledged the city planning law does not currently allow for compensation to be given to landowners whose properties are used for public service enhancements. Therefore, the BMA is endeavouring to adjust the law and modify the city plan.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt highlighted that the BMA has successfully repaired 300 kilometres of footpaths and is in the process of constructing an additional 80 kilometres within the capital. However, the construction of new footpaths equipped with wheelchair ramps faces obstacles, as they are often blocked by signboards and trees, said the 57 year old Bangkok chief. Efforts to remove trees to make way for footpaths have been met with opposition from residents.

Taking into account these challenges, it is clear that the BMA’s initiative to compensate landowners could significantly contribute to the city’s infrastructure development, particularly in enhancing accessibility for wheelchair users. However, this move would require a thorough review and amendment of the existing city planning law.

The outcome of this exploration is yet to be seen, as the BMA continues its commitment to improve the city’s public infrastructure, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Public criticism ensued as the BMA unveiled an updated city plan perceived to benefit capitalists. Residents expressed dissatisfaction over land use changes, prompting an extended review period until February 29.