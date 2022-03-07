The Backpacker Murders Of Koh Tao. What Really Happened There?

https://youtu.be/JaAGRGLi8mc

We’ve all heard about the 2014 backpacker murders of two British tourists in Koh Tao, Thailand. Although Koh Tao is one of the most beautiful islands in Thailand, it has always been shrouded by a dark mystery. What really happened there? Tim Newton talks with Sue Buchanan on her new upcoming book ‘The curse of the turtle’ which is regarding the true story behind the backpacker murders and the mystery surrounding this island.

