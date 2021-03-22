Health minister says locals on Phuket and Koh Samui will be vaccinated before tourists return | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Health minister says locals on Phuket and Koh Samui will be vaccinated before tourists return
Thailand’s health minister is reassuring the public that there will be enough vaccines to immunise locals, particularly on the popular holiday islands Phuket and Koh Samui, before Thailand reopens to foreign tourists.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says 800,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine arrived in Thailand over the weekend. He says 100,000 doses will go to Phuket and 50,000 doses will go to Koh Samui.
When asked at a press conference if up to 900,000 doses could be sent to Phuket before tourists arrive, Anutin said it could potentially be arranged, according to Nation Thailand.
The 2 tourist islands were declared areas of “economic significance” and are included in the first phase of the country’s Covid-19 immunisation plan. According to Nation Thailand, Anutin said the vaccines need to be distributed in these areas to help boost Thailand’s economy which took a beating from the lack of foreign visitors during the pandemic.
The rest of the Sinovac doses will be distributed in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections just outside Bangkok. Anutin says there’s enough doses of the vaccine to deal with the current situation.
Another round of 1 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine are set to arrive in April. Anutin says the ministry is currently negotiating with the company for another 5 million doses.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 73 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death
73 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 1,122 active cases. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA reported a total of 27,876 coronavirus infections and 91 deaths.
A 60 year old Thai man in Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying illnesses including lung cancer, diabetes and high blood pressure. He tested positive on March 14 and died 4 days later.
Out of the 73 new Covid-19 cases, 44 were detected in active case finding, 22 were local transmissions and 7 were detected in quarantine for those arriving in the country from overseas.
A new cluster of infections was reported in Samut Prakan, just outside Bangkok, and is said to be linked to a construction camp where workers live in crowded dormitories. Health officials are now rolling out active case finding in the area.
In Samut Sakhon, the epicentre in the recent wave of infections southwest of Bangkok, there have been more than 35,000 vaccinations with the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who reports the CCSA update in English.
“This is a step in a very positive direction.”
SOURCES: CCSA | Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
17 new Covid infections in new Samut Prakan cluster, 584 being monitored
The Department of Disease Control says 17 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in migrant workers in the central province of Samut Prakan, part of the Bangkok Metropolitan Region and directly south and east of central Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi Airport is in Samut Prakan). Opas Karnkawinpong from the DDC says the infections were detected at migrant worker camps, and an additional 584 people are being closely monitored.
“Construction sites have multiple risk factors, such as shared facilities and in this case, the workers violated Covid-19 prevention rules by throwing a party.”
The Bangkok Post reports that the first carrier is thought to be a 29 year old Burmese worker, who reported for testing on March 13. When she tested positive, the DDC carried out proactive testing at migrant labour camps on Soi Sukhumvit 107 and 117, where an additional 16 people tested positive. 2 of those are Burmese, 4 are Thai, and 10 are Cambodian.
Meanwhile, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, there were 81 new cases of the virus reported yesterday. 45 were recorded in hospitals and 36 were detected through proactive mass testing, most of them in the central province of Samut Sakhon, where a resurgence of the virus told hold late last year.
Officials are also focused on containing the recent cluster detected in market traders in the Bang Khae district of the capital (west of the Chao Phraya). According to the Bangkok Post report, cases linked to Bang Khae have been reported as far away as the southern province of Songkhla and the north-eastern province of Si Sa Ket.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says another 16 cases linked to Bang Khae were reported yesterday, meaning the cluster has now given rise to 384 cases to date. Mass vaccination is taking place in Bang Khae, with 2,600 receiving the vaccine so far.
The BMA is also planning a second field hospital near Rajpipattana Hospital in the district of Thawi Wattana. The first field hospital opened in January, near Bang Khunthian Hospital, and has 600 beds.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai government negotiating another 5 million Sinovac vaccine doses from China
The Thai government is looking to lay its hands on another 5 million batches of the Sinovac Biotech ‘CoronaVac’ vaccine from China.
800,000 more doses of the Sinovac Biotech Covid vaccine arrived in Thailand yesterday and will be administered to health workers, the elderly and at-risk areas, according to Thailand’s public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul yesterday. Another 1 million doses, from the initial order of 2 million shots from China, will arrive next month.
200,000 doses of the Sinovac Biotech arrived 4 weeks ago.
The Oxford University/AstraZeneca vaccine will be used to provide the rest of the 2021 supplies to inoculate Thai citizens. An order of 26 million doses from Siam Bioscience, locally producing the AstraZeneca vaccine, have been reported as being available in the third quarter this. An additional 35 million doses will follow in Q4, according to the current roll out plans of the Thai government.
Minister Anutin Charnvirakul denies that the Thai government have never blocked attempts by the private sector to import and supply Covid vaccines. But back in December Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration ordered private hospitals and public administrators to stop their attempts to get hold of the vaccines. A month later the Public Health Minister said local administrations can use their own funds to buy approved Covid vaccines for administration in their localities.
“We stand ready to facilitate the private sector in importing the vaccines to serve people since the move would ease the burden of the government.”
The Federation of Thai Industries report that 109 private companies also want to vaccinate as many as 51,000 workers with approved vaccines. Provincial municipalities in Pattaya and Phuket, heavily impacted by the restrictions and lockdowns, have also set up projects to vaccinate large swathes of their local communities.
But, as of last week, only 61,791 people had received vaccines, according to Bangkok Post, a long way from the 67 million Thai population. Of the nearly 62,000 recipients, 50% were health workers, 11% were frontline workers, 32% were members of the community and 6% were over 60 years of age. Many of the initial vaccine allocations are being sent to Samut Sakhon, the hot spot in the centre of the December 2020 cluster that broke out amongst the migrant workers in Thailand’s seafood industry and markets, just south west of Bangkok.
5,000 doses were sent to Samut Sakhon Hospital, and another 5,000 to the Krathumbaen and Banphaeo hospitals in the province.
No allergic or adverse reactions have been registered as a result of the early vaccine rollout in Thailand.
Yesterday, there were 119 new Covid-19 cases – 112 local and 7 from travellers entering Thailand. 26 Thai and 12 Burmese are among the 38 cases in Samut Sakhon province, the centre of the recent Covid-19 cluster in December last year.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Thai PBS World
