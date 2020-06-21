Baby elephants killed by electric fence in Chantaburi | The Thaiger

Thailand
Baby elephants killed by electric fence in Chantaburi
2 baby elephants have apparently been electrocuted in the Tha Mai district of the eastern province of Chanthaburi, near the Cambodian border, when they touched an electric fence put up by an orchard owner to keep foraging animals out.
A local police officer said he would summon the orchard owner for questioning about the electrified fencing. Authorities are awaiting the autopsy results on the 2 elephants, both believed to be about 2 years old.
Forest officials say that the elephants might have become separated from the herd and ventured toward the orchard. One of them stepped on the electric fence and the other, found dead about 30 metres away, had its trunk touching the same fence.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Environment
Bangkok’s Skypark could inspire more green areas across the region
“It is an example of how to repurpose an abandoned structure and increase green spaces in Bangkok through cost-effective design.”
Bangkok’s new “Skypark,” built on an abandoned, never-completed Skytrain track, could become be a model for turning the capital’s unused spaces into much-needed green areas. Such an initiative would also boost public health and mitigate the impacts of climate change, urban experts told Reuters. Chao Phraya Skypark, scheduled to open later this month, connects neighbourhoods on both sides of the Chao Phraya river. The new green space is built on an elevated rail line that lay unused for more than 30 years.
According to the director of the Urban Design and Development Centre, a consultancy that led the project:
“It may not be large, but it has outsized importance as a catalyst for urban regeneration. What’s more it can also change the way people look at public spaces. It is an example of how to repurpose an abandoned structure and increase green spaces in Bangkok through cost-effective design.”
The shortage of green spaces in Bangkok and other crowded cities has recently come under heavy scrutiny, triggering a rush to parks for exercise, fresh air and sunlight. According to a study last year by the Barcelona Institute for Global Health, the health benefits are clear: city dwellers tend to live longer in leafy neighbourhoods.
Bangkok is predicted by some climate experts to be an urban area among those hardest hit by extreme weather conditions in coming years. Flooding is already common during the monsoon season, but by 2030 nearly 40% of the city could become flooded each year due to more intense rainfall, according to World Bank estimates.
Skypark, measuring 280 meters by 8 meters, makes it easier for residents to access nearby schools, markets and places of worship, The goal, according to the UDDC director, is to replicate Paris’s “15-minute city”, where people can reach their destination within 15 minutes of walking, cycling or using mass transit.”
Throughout Asia’s space-starved metropolises, developers and planners are increasingly turning to so-called “dead land” under bridges, flyovers and viaducts.
“Chao Phraya Skypark can be a model for swathes of unused land under the city’s expressways. Parks and rooftop gardens can reduce air pollution and harmful emissions, and also limit flooding.
“With Skypark we have shown it is possible to create green spaces from existing structures that can be valuable in fighting climate change.”
SOURCE: Reuters
SOURCE: Reuters

PHOTO: Bangkok Post
Expats
British expat petitions government to help desperate elephants, handlers
The closure of elephant camps and sanctuary-style tourist attraction throughout the northeastern provinces has left thousands of elephants facing starvation. Some have made the long march back to their home villages, where their arrival is creating more problems than it solves.
Susan Field, a British citizen living in Koh Samui, yesterday presented a petition with nearly 65,000 signatures to the Thai government asking them to provide urgent financial aid for elephants and their handlers, who have received no income since tourists disappeared at the start of the outbreak.
“The future for elephants in Thailand looks extremely grim. In order to make a few baht, the mahouts may take their elephants back to begging in the streets or other cruel and degrading activities. Do these magnificent animals, your national symbol, deserve this? I don’t believe they do.”
If this tragic and desperate situation deteriorates further, and elephants begin to starve to death, Field believes it will have an extremely negative and adverse effect on Thailand’s tourism industry.
The petition has 2 specific requirements…
• Immediate and regular financial aid to help these elephants, their mahouts and families to have food and shelter – particularly in this critical time.
• To consider issuing a law to keep elephants safe and protected.
“I respectfully ask you to use your influence – and your hearts – to demonstrate your reverence for the elephant, your national symbol. Please do not leave them starving and suffering.”
SOURCE: Infinity Communications
Environment
Clean up Bangkok waterways: Report on littering, get paid
Need some extra cash? Catch someone dumping garbage into Bangkok canals and half the money in fines will go to you. The effort is to clean up the so-called “Venice of East” which has so much trash, city officials say it’s scary. The maximum fine is 10,000 baht, so potentially you could get up to 5,000 baht for one report.
To entice people to get involved in the reporting effect, a graphic was made from the Thai movie poster “Ghost House,” replacing the spirit house hanging from a ghostly hand with a excavator claw picking up garbage.
City spokesperson Pongsakorn Kwanmuang posted the graphic on Facebook, asking people to keep an eye out and report on anyone they see littering. He warns that mass amounts of litter can cause flooding, adding that it’s “very scary.”
“It’s in the canal … the more you leave … the more you haunt… the more you risk flood.”
Those reporting on littering incidents need take photos and videos as evidence. If the report doesn’t lead to a fine, the reporter doesn’t get paid. In the first day there weren’t any reports but the hotline is ready and raring to go..
“The case will be sent to the local district office which will contact the person reporting it later to see if they will get the reward.”
To report littering misdemeanours, call the 24 hour hotline 1555.
SOURCE: Khaosod
มันอยู่ในคลอง #ยิ่งทิ้ง_ยิ่งหลอน_ยิ่งเสี่ยงน้ำท่วม ขยะในคลอง เก็บได้วันละ 2️⃣0️⃣ ตัน มัน #สยองมาก!!!.กทม….
Posted by เอิร์ธ พงศกร ขวัญเมือง – Earth Pongsakorn Kwanmuang on Wednesday, June 17, 2020
