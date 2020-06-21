Russian charged with credit card fraud on Koh Samui | The Thaiger

Police in Koh Samui, in the southern province of Surat Thani, have arrested a 35 year old Russian man for allegedly using counterfeit credit cards to buy goods on the resort island. When he was arrested there were 8 fake credit cards found on him.

The arrest comes after a bank employee told police of suspected irregularities in the use of credit cards on several occasions. Investigators found that counterfeit cards had been used to buy products on June 14 and 15 at the Banjo Pharmacy on Koh Samui on June 14 and 15.

Friday evening, Vadim Valeev was spotted getting ready to leave the island, reportedly heading for Phuket. Police searched his car and found 12 credit cards, 8 of them counterfeit. A card scanning device was also found.

Valeev claimed some of the cards belonged to him and his wife, while some belonged to other cardholders. He told officers the reader belonged to a friend he identified only as “Atom.”

Officers were not convinced by his story, as the investigation found he was the one who had used the cards. Valeev stands charged with possession of counterfeit electronic cards and has been handed over to Don Sak police in Surat Thani for further legal action.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post