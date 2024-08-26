Cool it: Stacking stuff on your fridge could be a real power trip

Picture courtesy of cottonbro studio from pexels.com

Placing certain items on top of a refrigerator can lead to increased electricity consumption and reduced appliance lifespan, as warned by electricians. The top of a fridge is often seen as a convenient spot for storage or decoration but not everything is suitable for this space.

A refrigerator is an essential appliance in every household, used extensively for storing various items. However, some people also utilise the top of the fridge for additional storage or to place decorative items. According to a report from the website SOHA, electricians caution against placing specific items on top of a refrigerator. They highlight three things that, if placed on top, can lead to higher energy usage and shorten the appliance’s lifespan.

Many people cover their refrigerators with a cloth to prevent dust accumulation and add an aesthetic touch.

However, this seemingly harmless cloth can obstruct the heat dissipation process of the fridge. The increased energy required to maintain cooling efficiency results in higher electricity consumption. Prolonged operation under these conditions can damage the refrigerator’s components, reducing its lifespan.

Small kitchen appliances such as microwaves, toasters, air fryers, yoghurt makers, and bread makers are often placed on top of fridges when storage space is limited. Despite seeming practical, this practice can be hazardous.

The operation of both the refrigerator and these appliances can interfere with each other, potentially leading to safety issues. Additionally, these appliances are often heavy, adding extra weight that the fridge must support, further hindering heat dissipation and increasing energy consumption.

Humid environment

Placing green plants on top of a refrigerator to add a touch of greenery to the kitchen is a common practice. However, plant pots are quite heavy, putting additional strain on the fridge’s structure and normal functioning.

Furthermore, plants require regular watering and fertilising, creating a humid environment that can cause rust on refrigerator parts. Rust not only affects cooling efficiency but can also lead to appliance malfunction.

Plants can also attract pests and microorganisms. When the fridge door is opened and closed, these pests and microorganisms can enter and contaminate the stored food.

In addition to these, certain food items should never be stored in the fridge. Knowing what not to place on or in the refrigerator can help maintain its efficiency and prolong its lifespan, ensuring that it continues to serve your household effectively, reported Sanook.